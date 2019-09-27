A suspect fleeing Ohio State Highway patrol troopers and other law enforcement agencies died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on State Route 32 in Pike County on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 7:47 a.m. on September 27, a trooper from the Georgetown Post and an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Green Dodge Dakota in Adams County on State Route 73 at Portsmouth Road, according to the Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers had received information that the vehicle “was involved in several incidents in the village of Seaman, including a shooting.” A pursuit ensued when the suspect failed to stop, according to the Patrol.
At approximately 7:41 am., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office called for assistance from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in stopping a vehicle “involved in a possible robbery,” according to Pike County Interim Sheriff James Nelson. At approximately 7:52 a.m., Pike County Sheriff’s Office deputies “entered the pursuit along with multiple other law enforcement agencies,” Nelson reported.
Continuing westbound on State Route 73 to State Route 32, the suspect allegedly turned eastbound on State Route 32 and continued eastbound into Pike County. Attempts were made to stop stick the suspect’s vehicle (at Tennyson Road and at Shyville Road, according to Nelson). At 8:09 a.m., in Beaver Township at the milepost 21 area approximately six miles east of U.S. Route 23, the suspect’s vehicle “swerved hard to the left,” crossed the median and westbound lanes, and came to rest along the roadway’s left side, according to the Patrol.
Upon establishing a perimeter, law enforcement approached the suspect’s vehicle, and when entry to the vehicle was made, law enforcement discovered that the suspect had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Patrol stated. The Pike County Coroner’s Office pronounced the suspect, Brandon Carter, 44, of Seaman, deceased at the scene.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the pursuit, crash and suicide. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are conducting a joint investigation into all other events that occurred prior to the pursuit, according to the Patrol.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Carter allegedly attempted to abduct a female clerk from the Marathon gas station located in Seaman, and a delivery truck driver was shot and killed during the criminal act. The female victim reportedly sustained a gunshot wound but is in stable condition.
Carter allegedly fled the scene and proceeded to commit a robbery at the 1st Stop Gas Station in Seaman, according to a press release from Ohio General Dave Yost’s office. Carter then allegedly fled again, resulting in the pursuit by law enforcement.
“During the pursuit, the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and crashed the vehicle within Pike County,” according to Yost’s office.
Additionally, Carter’s residence had been set on fire, and human remains were located after the scene was contained and are pending identification, Yost’s office stated. The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the human remains and arson.
“This is an ongoing investigation with developing details and multiple scenes,” according to an earlier release from Yost’s office on Friday. “The suspect fled Adams County and ultimately took his own life — there is no further threat to the community. Anyone with information about the crimes that occurred this morning is encouraged to call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.