WAVERLY— In its most recent report, the Ohio Department of Health placed Pike County on top of its new COVID-19 cases per capita rankings.
Over the past two weeks, the county reported 947 new cases which made for a case rate of 3,409 per 100,000 residents. The state average for that time frame was 2,154 per 100,000.
Similarly, cases are on the rise in neighboring Scioto and Ross counties who are also in the top 10 of the state’s 88 counties.
This measure is considerably higher than the last time Pike County led the state and is a near 180-degree turn from November 2021. The county previously had the highest case rate in September, almost four months to the day, when it had reported 538 new cases between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15.
Within two months, the county was among the lowest in new cases. Eighty-five cases were recorded in that stretch between Nov. 12 and Nov. 25.
In its last three reports, the Pike County General Health District found over 300 active cases between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22. Of the 328 reported on Saturday, 58 were under the age of 18.
PCGHD is offering vaccines at 116 South Market St. location in Waverly. As of Tuesday, 46.9% of Pike County has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to ODH.
