Waverly Village Council met in regular session Tuesday evening.
During his report, mayor Greg Kempton asked council their feelings about Kempton signing a Memorandum of Understanding with ABM Building and Energy Solutions. ABM had a representative cone to council last month and give a presentation about what ABM does and how the process works.
ABM will perform their assessment of the village’s energy and utility projects and to see if there were any places that the village could save money free of charge.
Council passed the motion passed by a unanimous vote. Kempton was asked how soon the inspection would start.
“They actually said they could be in the ground, doing the legwork to look at the projects in the couple weeks,” Kempton said.
In other news, Kempton said he had a meeting with the police chief about funding and a levy and Kempton’s idea was to run something as an income tax levy as opposed to a property tax levy.
“Looking at most of the areas around us, when they have done protection levies they have done them as income tax levies,” Kempton said. “Right now a .25 percent income tax increase would bring $470,000 a year.”
The income tax increase would have to be approved by the voters of the village, because Waverly already taxes the maximum, one percent, that is allowed by the Ohio Revised Code, without a vote of the citizens.
Kempton said that an advantage of an income tax levy, over a property tax levy, is the value stays current. Where property values change over time, the income tax is still the same percentage even though the actual value might change.
Council also had the first reading of Ordinance #56-2002 which amends a previous ordinance that set the water rates inside the village.
Citizen Jim Parker asked if the new rates were an increase in water rates for the citizens of Waverly.
“It’s not an increase; it’s a change,” councilman Skymr Bevens said
“I’m not trying to be difficult,” Parker said. “We’re talking about raising the income tax. We’re talking about raising the water and sewage, and I understand. But there are lots people out here that are having a tough time, right now.”
The original water rate increase was passed in 2020. All this ordinance accomplishes is replacing the quarterly billing system that is not yet in and restructures the bills back to the monthly billing cycle, but there is no actual rate increase in this ordinance, according to water department personnel at the meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.