A two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Route 23 at the exit from Waverly Walmart on Thursday resulted in the death of a local woman.
According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the incident occurred at 4:35 p.m. when a 2011 Ford Focus, driven by Misty Chesebro, 45, of Waverly, was crossing US 23 traveling eastbound and was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Clarke, 72, of Wheelersburg. Witnesses stated that Clarke was southbound on US 23 and failed to stop at the red light, the Patrol reported.
Both drivers were transported from the scene to the Adena Medical Center in Waverly, according to the Patrol. Due to the severity of her injuries, Chesebro was then flown by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, the Patrol stated. According to Chillicothe radio station, WKKJ, Grant Hospital confirmed on Friday morning that Misty Cheesebro had passed away.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Waverly Police Department, Waverly and Pike County Fire/EMS personnel and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.