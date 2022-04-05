By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Pike County Board of Elections said about five people had cast their ballots for the first day of primary voting. Through April 22, voters can stop at the BOE office at the government plaza from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to vote early is Monday, May 2 before election day the next day.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments