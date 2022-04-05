By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Pike County Board of Elections said about five people had cast their ballots for the first day of primary voting. Through April 22, voters can stop at the BOE office at the government plaza from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to vote early is Monday, May 2 before election day the next day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.