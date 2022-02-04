COLUMBUS— Last week, legislation passed in the Ohio Senate to the support of one western Pike County campground retreat.
At the heart of House Bill 229, which will extend liability protections to camp operators, was Latham's own Long's Retreat Family Resort said State Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, in a press release.
According to Wilkin, who represents Pike County in Ohio House District 91, the resort had shared its struggles with regulations it had faced. Wilkin sponsored the bill alongside Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron who saw their bill pass in a 25-8 vote on Jan. 26.
“This bill can help stop frivolous lawsuits against small businesses and puts these mostly family owned small businesses on equal playing field with state owned facilities,” he said in a released statement.
Byra Long, whose father Eric Long began business operations in 1971, went into further detail as to what the bill would mean to what she described as the "top tourist destination in Pike County" during an April Ohio House Civil Justice Committee session.
As she explained, regulations have tightened over the years while legal protections have not. Long's Resort says it has followed the new rules to the best of their ability, but has still faced several lawsuits over the years.
When a child fell into a campfire and burnt his foot; a guest injuring their ankle on one of its waterslides; or others; the resort was held responsible and covered the medical bills and/or insurance premiums of those that were injured.
"We cannot possibly prevent every possible accident, whether it be on developed or undeveloped land," Long's proponent testimony reads. "We try our best but it should be law that our campers are expected to accept risk and responsibility for their own actions."
The bill, which will head back to the Ohio House for a concurrence vote before arriving at Gov. Mike DeWine's desk, would extend liability protections for only those “risk inherent to camping. Per the legislation those risks would include:
- A lack of lighting, including at a campsite;
- Campfires;
- Wildlife not kept by or under the control of the camp operator;
- The behavior or actions of domestic animals not kept by or under the control of the camp operator, provided the camp operator has a pet policy requiring the animal owner to keep the pet on a leash or contained and under the pet owner’s control;
- The ordinary dangers associated with structures or equipment ordinarily used in camping and not owned or maintained by the camp operator;
- A camper or visitor acting in a negligent manner that contributes to harm to that camper or visitor or another camper or visitor, including failing to follow instructions given by a camp operator or failing to exercise reasonable caution while engaging in a campground activity.
Campgrounds would also remain responsible for injuries or deaths that occur on their property as a direct result of negligence or purpose from the owner or operator. Also, they would be required to inform their guests via warning signs on entrances of the liability standard.
Already passing the Ohio House of Representatives, all votes on the matter have fallen mostly along party lines. The Republican majority in the Ohio General Assembly has voted in favor, while the Democrats have mostly voted against.
Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, urged the Senate to vote "nay" during last week's session, saying it tilts the scale too much towards corporate interest. This level of protection as typically only offered to private entities, she said, and this matter should be decided through the court system instead.
"House Bill 229 goes too far to give immunity to one industry, and a billion-dollar industry at that," she said. "This legislation puts corporate interests over families vacationing in Ohio."
The News Watchman reached out to the governor's office to see if DeWine had taken a position on the legislation.
A spokesperson replied that they were reviewing the legislation and had no further at this time.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
