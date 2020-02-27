Shawnee State University has partnered with Southern Ohio Medical Center to support SOMC’s Hospice Expansion Project and has received $350,000 in state Community Capital Projects grant funding that will help make the expanded facility possible.
“This project is good for our community and good for our students who are preparing to become future nurses,” Dr. Jeff Bauer, Shawnee State president, said. “Hospice is a tremendous service and I can’t think of one person in our region who hasn’t been touched by the type of care that is given in this facility. The impact to those of us who live here is tremendous. So is the impact to our future caregivers.”
Bauer explained that Shawnee State is serving as the administrator for the funds that were appropriated by legislators in Ohio’s biennial capital improvements bill in 2018. Funding was recently released. As part of the partnership, Shawnee State and SOMC have entered a 20-year joint use agreement that provides training and clinical hours for Shawnee State nursing students and other health sciences students in the new inpatient hospice facility.
“The facility will provide valuable and unique learning experiences for our students — adding to the education they receive before entering the health care profession,” Bauer said. “SOMC employs the majority of our nursing graduates. These alumni are advancing the care given in our region and are helping to elevate the quality of care provided by the next generation.”
“We appreciate Shawnee State University and their partnership of the SOMC Hospice Expansion Project,” said Teresa Ruby, administrative director of SOMC Hospice. “Through their support, SOMC Hospice will be able to serve even more patients and their families throughout our community. We also look forward to the students who will be training and helping us provide the highest quality of care in our expanded facility.”
