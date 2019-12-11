During the 101st annual Ohio Farm Bureau Meeting, held Dec. 4 and 5, 29 county Farm Bureaus, including Pike County, were honored with Achievement Awards for “outstanding programming over the past year,” according to the Ohio Farm Bureau.
Adam Sharp, executive vice president of the Ohio Farm Bureau, said Ohio county farm bureaus excelled at programming this year, and added that their contributions “had a positive impact in the agriculture industry, as well as local communities.”
“It is great to see our county Farm Bureaus so heavily invested in their communities,” said Sharp.
Pike County received an Achievement Award in recognition of the Farm Family Retro Picnic and Rural Safety Day.
The projects were judged by volunteer Farm Bureau members. Criteria included how the counties “represent excellence in local activities that support Ohio Farm Bureau’s strategic efforts”, including “programs to strengthen the organization and build membership, affect public policy, promote agriculture, and enhance the organization’s relationship with long-standing partners nationwide.”
Based on size of membership, each county was placed in one of four divisions. In addition to Achievement Awards, Collaboration Awards were presented to county farm bureaus that “worked together to create unique and effective programming.”
Other area farm bureaus receiving accolades included Ross County for their MADE on the Farm program and Jackson-Vinton for Breakfast with Santa on
the Farm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.