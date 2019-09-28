The Bristol Village Homes’ annual Showcase of Homes, featuring “reasonably-priced independent homes” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Bristol Village.
“The attendees will sign in at the parking lot of 681 Third Street (in Waverly) at our Community Based Services office,” said Cynthia Lamerson, marketing coordinator for Bristol Village Homes. “We will have a tent set up with the information needed to tour the homes.”
Guests attending the Showcase of Homes event will have an opportunity to “take a driving tour of the community, walk through available homes, enjoy refreshments and experience the beautiful neighborhood of Bristol Village,” according to the Bristol Village Homes Facebook page.
Sixty guests are expected to attend Wednesday’s Showcase of Homes event.
“The average is between 60 and 70,” said Lamerson.
Those who are 55 years of age or older are invited to attend the Bristol Village 2019 Showcase of Homes.
“They will tour five move-in-ready homes, plus they are welcome to tour our activities center, the Glenn Center,” Lamerson said.
Guests will receive a free gift for attending the Bristol village Showcase of Homes. Both the tour and parking are free.
“The event is by direct mailing per invitation, or they can call Bristol Village Homes to register (1-844-769-6113),” said Lamerson.
Those who are unable to attend the 2019 Showcase of Homes event may schedule their own individual tour by calling 1-844-769-6113.
“We provide everything needed for the tour,” Lamerson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.