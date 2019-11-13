The Eastern Business Awards dinner was held on Oct. 22 at Eastern Local Schools.
The event began with registration from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by Eastern students using sign language to express the words to the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, in addition to special music.
Eastern Local School Board member Micki Adkins led the prayer, after which attendants enjoyed dinner.
Eastern Local Schools Superintendent Neil Leist welcomed everyone to the event.
“Why are we here tonight?” he said. “We are here to honor and recognize those who helped our students in one way or another to become better and help them along.”
Leist presented awards to school board members and others involved with the school for their work in home visits and partnering with parents in the community. He gave special recognition to Robie Day (Eastern Middle and High School principal), Grant Stephan (Eastern dean of students), Rick Bowman (Eastern Special Education director), Matt Hines (Eastern Elementary principal), Lance Allen (Eastern assistant superintendent), and Marcia Clark (former Special Education director at Eastern).
“Every one of these guys, and we are just getting started, have done more than five home visits this year,” Leist said.
Leist says Eastern ranks eleventh in the state in poverty.
“What these people do here should be in the equation when it comes to (school) grades,” Leist said.
Leist then presented appreciation awards to Heath and Jess Rader, Dixon Jewelers, Walmart, and the Pike County YMCA.
“Walmart has been outstanding,” Leist said. “I know for the past several years that when a teacher here at Eastern applies for a grant, they get it from Walmart.”
Over the past few years, Walmart has given Eastern Local Schools several thousand dollars in grants, according to Leist.
“We get anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500 a year, so we are probably looking at somewhere between $8,000 to $10,000 that Walmart has given to Eastern Schools to be used in the classroom by our teachers,” Leist said. “We appreciate Walmart.”
Leist presented an appreciation award to Heath and Jess Rader for their volunteer work with the Youth League Basketball and for showing up with their food trailer and donating “most, if not all, of the profits to the school,” Leist said.
Leist honored Dixon Jewelers with an appreciation award for donating “many, many trophies for school events” and for “discounting prices on the rest of the events.”
Additionally, Leist presented an appreciation award to the Pike County YMCA. Pike County Commissioner Blaine Beekman accepted the award for Kim Conley who was was unable to attend the dinner.
“The YMCA still runs a great program for us,” said Leist. “I call it the After School Program.”
Leist presented a Humanitarian Award to Holly Miller, who was unable to attend the event. Heather and Jerry Miller accepted the award on behalf of Holly (stage name “Hollyn”).
Last year, Miller “put back $3,000 of her own dollars for three students at Eastern Local Schools,” according to Leist.
“Miller treated the students to a meal at a restaurant and each student received a $1,000 shopping trip at Easton Mall,” Leist said. “Holly is going to continue to take two or three kids out on shopping sprees.”
He advised anyone wishing to make a donation to the Holly Miller Foundation to do so during the Eastern Business Awards Dinner.
Leist presented the Educational Partnership Award to Emma’s Frosty Kreme (owner absent).
“She puts our kids to work while they are in school and even immediately after they walk out of here,” Leist said. “She does exactly what we are looking for in our district.”
An Outstanding Partnership Award was presented to the Free Store Food Bank.
Matt Hines spoke about the Free Produce Pop Up Program.
“We had one in January of last year at our school,” Hines said. “We had over a hundred families come here and in one day got food they could take back to share with their families ... You go to your local Kroger and they will ask if you want to round up for your local food pantry. This is the type of place it goes to ... They allowed us to work with community partners, so we worked with the First Baptist Church in Beaver and we were able to actually have one a month at the church in Beaver.”
Robie Day said “Sometime last year I applied to the Free Store Food Bank (in Cincinnati) and we got the food pantry ... We opened for the first time last week ... We are actually open twice a month. When more people learn about the food pantry, we will have it more frequently and save more families that way.”
Lance Allen spoke about the Children’s Hunger Alliance, which also received an Outstanding Partnership Award. He thanked two women from the organization for their help, Judy Mobley (CEO of the Children’s Hunger Alliance) and Sonja Hill-Powell (Children’s Hunger Alliance Senior School and Summer Nutrition manager), for helping him to develop partnerships with Beaver’s First Baptist Church and the Stockdale United Christian Church for the program. Allen thanked Pastor Keaton and Pastor Swango for their work with the Children’s Hunger Alliance and himself.
He said they were able to give USDA-approved food to the kids. He thanked everyone involved for their signage and for the time they put in for the program.
“They gave us a startup grant from CareSource,” said Allen. “I want to say thank you to Judy Mobley who I met tonight. Judy is a wonderful person and I would expect nothing less from her. We fed many children over the summer. We want to expand our size and we want to get larger and help all of our kids. I want to say thank you to this group from the bottom of my heart.”
Mobley accepted the award.
“Thank you all for this honor tonight and for recognizing the work that we do. We really do appreciate it,” said Mobley. “I can’t tell you how humbling it has been to sit here tonight and hear how much you care about your kids.”
Autumn Risner, school nurse, accepted an Outstanding Partnership Award for SOMC (Southern Ohio Medical Center). A school nurse at Eastern and also an employee at SOMC, Risner and others began working on the idea of putting in a school-based clinic at the school six months ago.
“I contacted SOMC,” said Risner. “They said they would meet with us next week. They came out. We told them our problems, our transportation issues, and our needs. Our kids need help. Our adults need help. We need to teach these kids what proper medical care is about, and we can’t get them out of poverty if we can’t teach them what they need.”
According to Leist, the school-based clinic is planned to be finished in early December, with a Grand Opening Day around Jan. 6, 2020.
“The facility will not be just for the students,”Leist said. “The clinic will be open to the public just as soon as we can get it open to the public. “
According to Matt Hines, SOMC is covering the cost of the renovation of the building at Eastern for the clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.