The trial date for Charles Reader, who is currently under a provisional suspension from the office of Pike County Sheriff, has been moved from the first week of February to the week of April 20, 2020.
Visiting Judge Chris A. Martin indicated during a pretrial hearing on Wednesday in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas that this is due to concerns over the possibility of bad weather during the winter months that could cause problems for potential jurors or jurors who would not be able to make it to court because of inclement weather. He indicated that this could "cause havoc in the trial."
Martin said that the new trial date will also be past the time for spring breaks, etc.
Among other issues discussed at Wednesday's court hearing, Martin granted the state's motion not to allow Reader to consume alcohol or illegal drugs leading up to trial.
Special Prosecutor Robert Smith said this request is frequently standard. James Boulger, Reader's attorney, stated that they do not see the need for the order.
While Martin granted the state's motion, he did not grant the state's request to allow Reader to be tested to determine if there is a violation of the order.
Also on Wedensday, Boulger asked that Reader be allowed to have firearms for personal safety. Boulger mentioned that Reader is OPOTA (Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy) certified. Boulger also stated that because of his position, Reader has been the recipient of threats against himself and members of his family.
Smith indicated that the court has authority to make restrictions that are not statutorily mandated.
"We believe the court can restrict firearm possession," Smith said. "I do understand the right to self-defense, but he (Reader) has made reference in one Facebook post to having access to a 50-caliber rifle, which I don't believe would be considered a normal self-defense weapon."
Smith indicated that if the court is gong to consider a weapon that it should be limited to a "handgun standard self-defense weapon."
Martin granted that Reader be allowed to carry a firearm for personal safety and that it can be carried concealed.
"This would be a handgun for self protection," Martin said.
Something that was not discussed during court proceedings on Wednesday was the state's motion alleging that Reader violated a no-contact order by texting a local businessman on the no-contact list.
According to the state's documents, Reader texted the man on July 15 and the man initially did not respond to the text, which prompted another text from Reader, stating "Are you not speaking to me". The man then responded that he would love to speak to him but that he had been told by the state that he was not allowed to do so. The documents show that Reader then responded, "Ok, you wasn't (sic) on my 'no contact list' sorry".
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Reader said that he was not served the first three pages of the no-contact order and that the name of the person he contacted was on one of the pages he was not served.
After Wednesday's hearing, Smith told members of the media that the issue with the no-contact order has already been resolved and indicated that he could not explain how because he is under a gag order not to discuss the case.
"We're going to modify it so that there might be further communications possible," added Boulger.
In December 2018, an investigation into alleged misconduct in the sheriff’s office was opened by the Ohio Auditor’s Office.
A Pike County Grand Jury indicted Reader on 16 charges on June 28, including seven charges of Conflict of Interest, four charges of Theft in Office, two charges of Theft, one charge each of Tampering with Evidence, Tampering with Records, and Securing Writings by Deception.
He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
James Nelson is currently serving as interim sheriff.
