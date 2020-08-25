A Pike County man was arrested on Friday, Aug. 21, after his four-month-old infant son was found to have numerous broken bones.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Jeffrey D. Burris, of State Route 124, Piketon, was arrested and charged with endangering children and felonious assault, both felonies of the second degree.
According to Nelson, Burris was arraigned on Monday and received a bond of $160,000.
Nelson stated that Cpl. Cottrill, of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, was notified of a four-month-old male infant, who is the son of Jeffrey D. Burris and Lindsay C. Bumgardner, who was brought into Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a broken arm.
The hospital discovered numerous broken bones, healing at various stages, according to Nelson.
“After further testing, OI (osteogenesis imperfect) was ruled out and it was determined that the infant’s injuries were a result of severe child abuse,” he stated.
“Cpl. Cottrill conducted interviews with Burris and Bumgardner which resulted in a confession. The investigation is continuing, and a case will be presented against Burris and Bumgardner at the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury.”
