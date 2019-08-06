Class 1 Winner: Riley Welch
Class 1 Runner-Up: David Brandum
Trophy sponsored by Big R and Valena Roberts
Class 2 Winner: Zariah Hall
Class 2 Runner-Up: Keegan Brandum
Trophy sponsored by Country Pride 4-H Club
Class 3 Winner: Slade McGraw
Class 3 Runner-Up: Benjamin Pennington
Trophy sponsored by Country Pride 4-H Club
Class 4 Winner: Kathleen McGraw
Class 4 Runner-Up: Laina Trapp
Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family
Class 5 Winner: Riley Beekman
Class 5 Runner-Up: Olivia Cornwell
Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family
Class 6 Winner: Megan Curley
Class 6 Runner-Up: Myranda Lansing
Trophy sponsored by Little Bit O’Everything 4-H Club
Class 7 Winner: Joshua Amato
Class 7 Runner-Up: Josiah Satterfield
Trophy sponsored by Little Bit O’Everything 4-H Club
Class 8 Winner: Dean Montgomery
Class 8 Runner-Up: Isaac Satterfield
Trophy sponsored by McClay Hereford Farms
Grand Champion: Joshua Amato
Trophy sponsored by Valena Roberts
Banner sponsored by Pike Water, Inc.
Reserve Champion: Dean Montgomery
Trophy sponsored by Ritchie’s Food Distributor, “In Memory of Jim Ritchie”
Champion Senior Showmanship: Grace Pennington
Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction
Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Jimmy Pennington
Sponsored by Richardson Farms
Third Place: Caden Moore
Fourth Place: Josh Amato
Fifth Place: Grace Turner & Riley Welch
Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Owen Armstrong
Trophy sponsored by Jessica’s Attic
Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Jess Pennington
Trophy sponsored by John and Pat Cool
Third Place: Maggie Armstrong
Fourth Place: Kathleen McGraw
Champion Junior Showmanship: Evan Hines
Trophy sponsored by Oakbridge Financial Partners — Matt Crace
Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Lydia Turner
Trophy sponsored by Big R and Valena Roberts
Third Place: Daphne Park
Fourth Place: Faith Amato
Fifth Place: Ben Pennington
Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Joshua Amato
Trophy sponsored by Welch’s Farms, Donnie and Tricia Welch
Reserve Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: James Pennington
Trophy sponsored by All About 4-H Gang 4-H Club
Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Owen Armstrong
Trophy sponsored by Jessica’s Attic
Reserve Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Jess Pennington
Trophy sponsored by Hare Raisers 4-H Club
Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Evan Hines
Trophy sponsored by Family Vision Care — Dr. Greg Montavon
Reserve Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Levi Fout
Trophy sponsored by Chesebro Farm
