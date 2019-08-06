Class 1 Winner: Riley Welch

Class 1 Runner-Up: David Brandum

Trophy sponsored by Big R and Valena Roberts

Class 2 Winner: Zariah Hall

Class 2 Runner-Up: Keegan Brandum

Trophy sponsored by Country Pride 4-H Club

Class 3 Winner: Slade McGraw

Class 3 Runner-Up: Benjamin Pennington

Trophy sponsored by Country Pride 4-H Club

Class 4 Winner: Kathleen McGraw

Class 4 Runner-Up: Laina Trapp

Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family

Class 5 Winner: Riley Beekman

Class 5 Runner-Up: Olivia Cornwell

Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family

Class 6 Winner: Megan Curley

Class 6 Runner-Up: Myranda Lansing

Trophy sponsored by Little Bit O’Everything 4-H Club

Class 7 Winner: Joshua Amato

Class 7 Runner-Up: Josiah Satterfield

Trophy sponsored by Little Bit O’Everything 4-H Club

Class 8 Winner: Dean Montgomery

Class 8 Runner-Up: Isaac Satterfield

Trophy sponsored by McClay Hereford Farms

Grand Champion: Joshua Amato

Trophy sponsored by Valena Roberts

Banner sponsored by Pike Water, Inc.

Reserve Champion: Dean Montgomery

Trophy sponsored by Ritchie’s Food Distributor, “In Memory of Jim Ritchie”

Champion Senior Showmanship: Grace Pennington

Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Jimmy Pennington

Sponsored by Richardson Farms

Third Place: Caden Moore

Fourth Place: Josh Amato

Fifth Place: Grace Turner & Riley Welch

Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Owen Armstrong

Trophy sponsored by Jessica’s Attic

Reserve Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Jess Pennington

Trophy sponsored by John and Pat Cool

Third Place: Maggie Armstrong

Fourth Place: Kathleen McGraw

Champion Junior Showmanship: Evan Hines

Trophy sponsored by Oakbridge Financial Partners — Matt Crace

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Lydia Turner

Trophy sponsored by Big R and Valena Roberts

Third Place: Daphne Park

Fourth Place: Faith Amato

Fifth Place: Ben Pennington

Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Joshua Amato

Trophy sponsored by Welch’s Farms, Donnie and Tricia Welch

Reserve Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: James Pennington

Trophy sponsored by All About 4-H Gang 4-H Club

Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Owen Armstrong

Trophy sponsored by Jessica’s Attic

Reserve Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Jess Pennington

Trophy sponsored by Hare Raisers 4-H Club

Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Evan Hines

Trophy sponsored by Family Vision Care — Dr. Greg Montavon

Reserve Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Levi Fout

Trophy sponsored by Chesebro Farm

