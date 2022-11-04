Brunner-Jamison

Jennifer Brunner, candidate for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, visited Pike County Wednesday afternoon as a stop on her Ohio Justice Tour. She was joined by Judge Terri Jamison, candidate for Ohio Supreme Court Justice. Brunner and Jamison talked to voters in the shelter house at Canal Park in Waverly. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Chase Brown coordinated a meet and greet at Canal Park in Waverly from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. for locals who were interested in talking with the candidates. 


