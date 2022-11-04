Jennifer Brunner, candidate for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, visited Pike County Wednesday afternoon as a stop on her Ohio Justice Tour. She was joined by Judge Terri Jamison, candidate for Ohio Supreme Court Justice. Brunner and Jamison talked to voters in the shelter house at Canal Park in Waverly.
Jennifer Brunner, candidate for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, visited Pike County Wednesday afternoon as a stop on her Ohio Justice Tour. She was joined by Judge Terri Jamison, candidate for Ohio Supreme Court Justice.
Chase Brown coordinated a meet and greet at Canal Park in Waverly from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. for locals who were interested in talking with the candidates.
"This is our 42nd county since last Monday. We are taking the campaign and a 'get out and vote' effort to a lot of the rural areas of Ohio. They sometimes get forgotten," Brunner said. "We are encouraging people to vote, making sure they understand about the race. Sometimes it (the gatherings) is small and intimate like this, and other times it is bigger. We couldn't do it if it weren't for local people like Chase (Brown), who said, 'Yeah, I will get something set up for you.'"
Brunner is being challenged by Republican Sharon L. Kennedy in the November 8 election. Jamison is pitted against Pat Fischer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.