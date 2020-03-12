A utility worker was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ross County on Thursday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, Kyle Rinehart, 31, of Mansfield, died from his injuries after being transported to Adena Medical Center by Chillicothe EMS.
According to the Patrol, the crash occurred near mile post 17 on State Route 28 in Ross County.
The Patrol stated that Tiffany Simons, 36, of Chillicothe, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon east on State Route 28 when she struck Rinehart, who was standing in the roadway directing traffic.
Work on electric lines near the intersection of Coral Lane and State Route 28 had resulted in the road being limited to one lane.
According to the Patrol, Simons was uninjured and released from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Chillicothe EMS, Union Township EMS and Fire Department (Ross County), Twin Township EMS, Medflight and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
