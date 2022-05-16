PORTSMOUTH — A suspect involved in multiple burglaries and thefts around the Lucasville, McDermott, and Pike County areas was brought into custody last week by the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.
According to a release from the office, the search for Garry Schackart involved detectives and deputies, along with the assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, over the course of several days.
On Friday, detectives and deputies responded to the Lucasville area after they received information that the suspect had stolen another vehicle. While searching for the suspect, he parked the vehicle, that he had just stole, and stole another vehicle. That vehicle was a 2021 Ford F-150 truck in which he later crashed into a tree and fled on foot.
The search continued the entire day. Later, deputies observed the suspect on an older model John Deere Gator on Carpenter Road. Deputies pursued the suspect and lost sight of him as he jumped from the John Deere, fleeing into a field.
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that at 11:05 p.m. his office received a call from residents on Carpenter Road, stating that they heard a sound coming from the crawl space of their home.
Deputies responded to that location and found the suspect in the crawl space. They were able to detain the suspect without any further incidents.
Schackart, 35, is now facing multiple charges- including three counts of burglary, a felony of the second degree; three counts of grand theft auto, a felony of the fourth degree; and several other felonies.
He is being held without bond in the Scioto County Jail and was set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, May 16, 2022.
This being an ongoing investigation, Thoroughman stated more charges will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.
Detectives and deputies are currently searching for Schackart’s girlfriend, Missy J. Branyord, age 36. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Branyord currently has indictment warrants for her arrest on charges of burglary, a felony of the second degree; and receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree.
