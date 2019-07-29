The first day of harness racing at the Pike County Fair produced a pacing track record, as well as a trotting track record on Friday, July 26.

Two O’clock Johnny, owned by Ryan and Richard Householder, won the Southern Valley Colt Circuit (SVCC) 1st division for three-year old colt and gelding pacers in 1:57.2., taking home the $4,446 purse. Derek Watiker was the driver, Eric Nesselroad, trainer.

Insomniac, owned by Galliers Racing LLC, won the Free For All Trot and its $1,500 purse with a time of 1:59.4. Alex Hawk was the driver of the seven-year-old gelding trained by Brady Galliers.

The winners of races held during the Pike County Fair on Friday, July 26 (results by U.S. Trotting Association) include:

Race One, SVCC first division for two-year-old filly trotters, $5,068 purse: Sheza Chip, owned/leased and trained by Duane Lowe, 2:06.2., Brady Clemens, driver. 2nd — Annie Da, 2:06.4., Bryan Weaver, driver and trainer. 3rd — Conniesmainmission, in 2:09.0, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer.

Race Two, SVCC first division for three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, $4,446 purse: 1st — Two O’clock Johnny (track record, above). 2nd — Suasolito Hanover, 1:57.4, Scott Cisco, driver, Dustin Arledge, trainer. 3rd — Dragon Parade, 1:59.4, Jeff Kirkbride driver and trainer.

Race Three, SVCC first division for three-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $4,753 purse: Uncle Joe, owned/leased by Richard Owings, 2:01.3, Ryan Holton driver, Earl Owings trainer. 2nd — B Wishled, 2:01.3, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer. 3rd — Huskin, 2:04.0, Scott Cisco driver, Jacob H. Miller trainer.

Race Four, SVCC first division for two-year-old filly pacers, $3,524 purse: Real Rockin Ravi, owned/leased by Stephen Sexton, 2:01.4, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 2nd — Vh Helen Hayes, 2:02.0, Derek Watiker driver, Tim Vanhorn trainer. 3rd — Kicking Rocks, 2:02.2, Jonas Hershberger driver, Fred Boyd trainer.

Race Five, (Free For All Trot): 1st — Insomniac (track record, above), 2nd — Rose Run Sydney, 2:00.4, Dustin Bothman, driver, Steve Carter trainer. 3rd — Jailhouse Hooch, 2:01.3, David Myers, driver and trainer.

Race Six, SVCC second division for three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, $4,446 purse: Petacular Rock, owned/leased by David Young and Earl Owings, 1:58.4, David Young II, driver, Earl Owings, trainer. 2nd — Friskesonaroll, 1:58.4, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 3rd — Pine Master, 1:59.0, Alex Hawk, driver, Dustin Pfeifer trainer.

Race Seven, SVCC 2nd division for three-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $4,753 purse: Peter’s Express, owned/leased by Stephen Sexton, 2:01.0, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer. 2nd — Cupcake Boss, 2:01.4, Jeff Kirkbride, driver and trainer. 3rd — Storm Ryder, 2:04.0. David Myers, driver, Kevin Meade trainer.

Race Eight, SVCC second division for two-year-old filly pacers, $3,524 purse: Crowntime Pet, owned/leased by Esther Crownover Estate,2:02.2, Ryan Holton driver, Steve Carter trainer. 2nd — Rocking Sass, 2:02.2, Derek Watiker, driver, Dustin Arledge trainer. 3rd — Pines Triplenickel, 2:02.3, Alex Hawk driver, Dustin Pfeifer trainer.

Race Nine, SVCC second division for two-year-old filly trotters, $5,069 purse: Muskingum, owned/leased by Hugh Beatty, Larry Riffe, William Johnson II and Roy Thacker, Jr., 2:05.4, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer. 2nd — Overdue Mission, 2:06.2, Jason Mcginnis, driver and trainer. 3rd — Lightning Charchar, 2:09.1, Jonas Hershberger, driver, Jason Shaw trainer.

Race Ten, SVCC third division for two-year-old filly trotters, $3,524 purse): Shesrockingwichita, owned/leased by Hired Gun Racing Stable, Ronald Glover, Brian Larrick and Ada Jacobs, 2:04.0, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 2nd — Narina Hanover, 2:04.0, Brendan Johnson, driver, Clarence Foulk trainer. 3rd — Miss Bakin Eh, 2:05.1, Brady Clemens, driver, Eric Nesselroad trainer.

Following are the results of harness racing held at the Pike County Fair on Saturday, July 27:

Race One, SVCC first division for three-year-old filly trotters, $3,304 purse: Peter’s Dream, owned/leased by Eli and Jacob H. Miller, 2:01.4, Scott Cisco, driver, Jacob H. Miller, trainer. 2nd — Gayla Kaye, 2:02.0, Derek Watiker, driver, John Ryan Melsheimer, trainer. 3rd — Swing Twister, 2:03.1, David Myers, driver, Charles Vigneron trainer.

Race Two, SVCC first division for two-year-old colt and gelding pacers, $4,800 purse: Jurassic Johnny, owned/leased by Jerry Welch, 1:59.2, Jonas Hershberger, driver, Eric Nesselroad, trainer. 2nd — Rock Smart, 1:59.2, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 3rd — Nob Hill Flash, 2:00.0, Alex Hawk, driver, Ed Davis trainer.

Race Three, SVCC first division for two-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $3,544 purse: Dejarwin, owned/leased by John Holman, 2:08.4, Hugh Beatty, driver, Fred Morgan Jr., trainer. 2nd — Ben Dover, 2:10.2, Jason Mcginnis, driver and trainer. 3rd — Atta Boy Opie, 2:11.2, Ty Van Rhoden, driver and trainer.

Race Four, SVCC first division for three-year-old filly pacers, $4,693 purse: Heythere Lisamarie, owned/leased by Steve Carter and Richard Paltani, 1:58.4, Ryan Holton, driver, Steve Carter, trainer. 2nd — Bad Girls Dont Cry, 1:58.4, Derek Watiker, driver, John Ryan Melsheimer, trainer. 3rd — Dawnna Marie, 1:59.1, Scott Cisco, driver, Dustin Arledge, trainer.

Race Five, SVCC second division for two-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $3,554 purse: Sundancediamond, owned/leased by George Smith and Steve Carter, 2:05.2, Kato Young, driver, Steve Carter, trainer. 2nd — Somtimsthingshapen. 2:07.1, Jason Mcginnis, driver and trainer. 3rd — Smoking Jet, 2:08.2, Derek Watiker, driver, William Hartman, trainer.

Race Six, Free For All Pace, $1,000 purse: 1st — Cas Art Apparel, owned/leased by Mack McCrillis, 1:58.2, Jazmin Arnold, driver, Larry Finn, trainer. 2nd — Ufpfortydevensgirl, 1:58.4, Matt Amann, driver, Terry Thompson Jr., trainer. 3rd — T M Top Gun,1:59.0, Brady Clemens, driver, Joe Nesselroad, trainer.

Race Seven, SVCC second division for three-year-old filly trotters, $3,304 purse: 1st — Aunt Marilyn, owned/leased by Joyce McClelland, 2:01.4, Derek Watiker, driver, John Ryan Melsheimer, trainer. 2nd -Victory Bells, 2:03.1, Jeff Kirkbride, driver and trainer. 3rd — Touch of Bling, 2:03.2, Kacey Burns, driver, Roy Burns, trainer.

Race Eight, SVCC second division for two-year-old colt and gelding pacers, $4,800 purse: 1st — Eds Country Rocker, owned/leased by Ed Davis, 2:03.3, Alex Hawk, driver, Ed Davis, trainer. 2nd — Mi Friskie, 2:04.0, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 3rd — Dragon Quest, 2:05.3, Brady Clemens, driver, Eric Nesselroad, trainer.

Race Nine, SVCC third division for two-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $3,554 purse: 1st — Father Time, owned/leased by Michael Lowe, 2:02.3, Michael Lowe, driver and trainer. 2nd — Rose Run Valiant, 2:03.2, Jason Mcginnis, driver and trainer. 3rd — Urs Ifu Want It, 2:03.4, Alex Hawk, driver, Jason Mcginnis, trainer.

Race Ten, SVCC second division for three-year-old filly pacers, $4,693 purse: 1st — Bad Leading Lady, owned/leased by Hired Gun Racing Stable and Ronald Glover, 2:00.2, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 2nd — Best Place To Rock, 2:01.4, Derek Watiker, driver, John Ryan Melsheimer, trainer. 3rd — Cookie’s Empire, 2:03.0, Ryan Holton, driver, Steve Carter trainer.

Race Eleven, SVCC third division for three-year-old filly trotters, $3,304 purse: 1st — Peties Chip, owned/leased by Ryan Householder and Richard Householder, 2:06.4, Jonas Hershberger, driver, Eric Nesselroad, trainer. 2nd — Meadowbranch Bibi, 2:07.0, Brendan Johnson, driver, Logan Powell, trainer. 3rd — B Wishoria, 2:07.4, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer.

Race Twelve, Free For All Pace, $1,000 purse: 1st — Nice Trip, owned/leased by Alexis Schwartz and David Johns, 1:58.2, Brendan Johnson, driver, Dylan Fagan, trainer. 2nd — Gun Show, 1:58.4, Matt Amann, driver, Terry Thompson, trainer. 3rd — Why Don’t U Stay, 1:58.4, Larry Finn, driver and trainer.

Email at sherrystanley@newswatchman.com.

Load comments