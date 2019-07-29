The first day of harness racing at the Pike County Fair produced a pacing track record, as well as a trotting track record on Friday, July 26.
Two O’clock Johnny, owned by Ryan and Richard Householder, won the Southern Valley Colt Circuit (SVCC) 1st division for three-year old colt and gelding pacers in 1:57.2., taking home the $4,446 purse. Derek Watiker was the driver, Eric Nesselroad, trainer.
Insomniac, owned by Galliers Racing LLC, won the Free For All Trot and its $1,500 purse with a time of 1:59.4. Alex Hawk was the driver of the seven-year-old gelding trained by Brady Galliers.
The winners of races held during the Pike County Fair on Friday, July 26 (results by U.S. Trotting Association) include:
Race One, SVCC first division for two-year-old filly trotters, $5,068 purse: Sheza Chip, owned/leased and trained by Duane Lowe, 2:06.2., Brady Clemens, driver. 2nd — Annie Da, 2:06.4., Bryan Weaver, driver and trainer. 3rd — Conniesmainmission, in 2:09.0, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer.
Race Two, SVCC first division for three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, $4,446 purse: 1st — Two O’clock Johnny (track record, above). 2nd — Suasolito Hanover, 1:57.4, Scott Cisco, driver, Dustin Arledge, trainer. 3rd — Dragon Parade, 1:59.4, Jeff Kirkbride driver and trainer.
Race Three, SVCC first division for three-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $4,753 purse: Uncle Joe, owned/leased by Richard Owings, 2:01.3, Ryan Holton driver, Earl Owings trainer. 2nd — B Wishled, 2:01.3, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer. 3rd — Huskin, 2:04.0, Scott Cisco driver, Jacob H. Miller trainer.
Race Four, SVCC first division for two-year-old filly pacers, $3,524 purse: Real Rockin Ravi, owned/leased by Stephen Sexton, 2:01.4, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 2nd — Vh Helen Hayes, 2:02.0, Derek Watiker driver, Tim Vanhorn trainer. 3rd — Kicking Rocks, 2:02.2, Jonas Hershberger driver, Fred Boyd trainer.
Race Five, (Free For All Trot): 1st — Insomniac (track record, above), 2nd — Rose Run Sydney, 2:00.4, Dustin Bothman, driver, Steve Carter trainer. 3rd — Jailhouse Hooch, 2:01.3, David Myers, driver and trainer.
Race Six, SVCC second division for three-year-old colt and gelding pacers, $4,446 purse: Petacular Rock, owned/leased by David Young and Earl Owings, 1:58.4, David Young II, driver, Earl Owings, trainer. 2nd — Friskesonaroll, 1:58.4, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 3rd — Pine Master, 1:59.0, Alex Hawk, driver, Dustin Pfeifer trainer.
Race Seven, SVCC 2nd division for three-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $4,753 purse: Peter’s Express, owned/leased by Stephen Sexton, 2:01.0, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer. 2nd — Cupcake Boss, 2:01.4, Jeff Kirkbride, driver and trainer. 3rd — Storm Ryder, 2:04.0. David Myers, driver, Kevin Meade trainer.
Race Eight, SVCC second division for two-year-old filly pacers, $3,524 purse: Crowntime Pet, owned/leased by Esther Crownover Estate,2:02.2, Ryan Holton driver, Steve Carter trainer. 2nd — Rocking Sass, 2:02.2, Derek Watiker, driver, Dustin Arledge trainer. 3rd — Pines Triplenickel, 2:02.3, Alex Hawk driver, Dustin Pfeifer trainer.
Race Nine, SVCC second division for two-year-old filly trotters, $5,069 purse: Muskingum, owned/leased by Hugh Beatty, Larry Riffe, William Johnson II and Roy Thacker, Jr., 2:05.4, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer. 2nd — Overdue Mission, 2:06.2, Jason Mcginnis, driver and trainer. 3rd — Lightning Charchar, 2:09.1, Jonas Hershberger, driver, Jason Shaw trainer.
Race Ten, SVCC third division for two-year-old filly trotters, $3,524 purse): Shesrockingwichita, owned/leased by Hired Gun Racing Stable, Ronald Glover, Brian Larrick and Ada Jacobs, 2:04.0, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 2nd — Narina Hanover, 2:04.0, Brendan Johnson, driver, Clarence Foulk trainer. 3rd — Miss Bakin Eh, 2:05.1, Brady Clemens, driver, Eric Nesselroad trainer.
Following are the results of harness racing held at the Pike County Fair on Saturday, July 27:
Race One, SVCC first division for three-year-old filly trotters, $3,304 purse: Peter’s Dream, owned/leased by Eli and Jacob H. Miller, 2:01.4, Scott Cisco, driver, Jacob H. Miller, trainer. 2nd — Gayla Kaye, 2:02.0, Derek Watiker, driver, John Ryan Melsheimer, trainer. 3rd — Swing Twister, 2:03.1, David Myers, driver, Charles Vigneron trainer.
Race Two, SVCC first division for two-year-old colt and gelding pacers, $4,800 purse: Jurassic Johnny, owned/leased by Jerry Welch, 1:59.2, Jonas Hershberger, driver, Eric Nesselroad, trainer. 2nd — Rock Smart, 1:59.2, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 3rd — Nob Hill Flash, 2:00.0, Alex Hawk, driver, Ed Davis trainer.
Race Three, SVCC first division for two-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $3,544 purse: Dejarwin, owned/leased by John Holman, 2:08.4, Hugh Beatty, driver, Fred Morgan Jr., trainer. 2nd — Ben Dover, 2:10.2, Jason Mcginnis, driver and trainer. 3rd — Atta Boy Opie, 2:11.2, Ty Van Rhoden, driver and trainer.
Race Four, SVCC first division for three-year-old filly pacers, $4,693 purse: Heythere Lisamarie, owned/leased by Steve Carter and Richard Paltani, 1:58.4, Ryan Holton, driver, Steve Carter, trainer. 2nd — Bad Girls Dont Cry, 1:58.4, Derek Watiker, driver, John Ryan Melsheimer, trainer. 3rd — Dawnna Marie, 1:59.1, Scott Cisco, driver, Dustin Arledge, trainer.
Race Five, SVCC second division for two-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $3,554 purse: Sundancediamond, owned/leased by George Smith and Steve Carter, 2:05.2, Kato Young, driver, Steve Carter, trainer. 2nd — Somtimsthingshapen. 2:07.1, Jason Mcginnis, driver and trainer. 3rd — Smoking Jet, 2:08.2, Derek Watiker, driver, William Hartman, trainer.
Race Six, Free For All Pace, $1,000 purse: 1st — Cas Art Apparel, owned/leased by Mack McCrillis, 1:58.2, Jazmin Arnold, driver, Larry Finn, trainer. 2nd — Ufpfortydevensgirl, 1:58.4, Matt Amann, driver, Terry Thompson Jr., trainer. 3rd — T M Top Gun,1:59.0, Brady Clemens, driver, Joe Nesselroad, trainer.
Race Seven, SVCC second division for three-year-old filly trotters, $3,304 purse: 1st — Aunt Marilyn, owned/leased by Joyce McClelland, 2:01.4, Derek Watiker, driver, John Ryan Melsheimer, trainer. 2nd -Victory Bells, 2:03.1, Jeff Kirkbride, driver and trainer. 3rd — Touch of Bling, 2:03.2, Kacey Burns, driver, Roy Burns, trainer.
Race Eight, SVCC second division for two-year-old colt and gelding pacers, $4,800 purse: 1st — Eds Country Rocker, owned/leased by Ed Davis, 2:03.3, Alex Hawk, driver, Ed Davis, trainer. 2nd — Mi Friskie, 2:04.0, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 3rd — Dragon Quest, 2:05.3, Brady Clemens, driver, Eric Nesselroad, trainer.
Race Nine, SVCC third division for two-year-old colt and gelding trotters, $3,554 purse: 1st — Father Time, owned/leased by Michael Lowe, 2:02.3, Michael Lowe, driver and trainer. 2nd — Rose Run Valiant, 2:03.2, Jason Mcginnis, driver and trainer. 3rd — Urs Ifu Want It, 2:03.4, Alex Hawk, driver, Jason Mcginnis, trainer.
Race Ten, SVCC second division for three-year-old filly pacers, $4,693 purse: 1st — Bad Leading Lady, owned/leased by Hired Gun Racing Stable and Ronald Glover, 2:00.2, Scott Cisco, driver, Bret Schwartz, trainer. 2nd — Best Place To Rock, 2:01.4, Derek Watiker, driver, John Ryan Melsheimer, trainer. 3rd — Cookie’s Empire, 2:03.0, Ryan Holton, driver, Steve Carter trainer.
Race Eleven, SVCC third division for three-year-old filly trotters, $3,304 purse: 1st — Peties Chip, owned/leased by Ryan Householder and Richard Householder, 2:06.4, Jonas Hershberger, driver, Eric Nesselroad, trainer. 2nd — Meadowbranch Bibi, 2:07.0, Brendan Johnson, driver, Logan Powell, trainer. 3rd — B Wishoria, 2:07.4, Hugh Beatty, driver and trainer.
Race Twelve, Free For All Pace, $1,000 purse: 1st — Nice Trip, owned/leased by Alexis Schwartz and David Johns, 1:58.2, Brendan Johnson, driver, Dylan Fagan, trainer. 2nd — Gun Show, 1:58.4, Matt Amann, driver, Terry Thompson, trainer. 3rd — Why Don’t U Stay, 1:58.4, Larry Finn, driver and trainer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.