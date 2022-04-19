WAVERLY — For more than 25 years, Rob Junk has served as Prosecuting Attorney of Pike County- most recently being elected in 2020.
Long a fixture in county legal proceedings, the Democrat will now be pursuing votes as he runs for Pike County Commons Pleas Judge.
Earlier this week, the News Watchman sent Junk a questionnaire to learn his reasons for seeking this role.
The following are his responses to the questions, which have been edited only to adhere to our stylistic standards.
Name: Rob Junk
Age: 55 years old
Education: I graduated from Case Western Reserve University in 1988 with a B.A. degree, and graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Law with a J.D. degree in 1991.
Current Occupation: I was sworn in as an attorney in 1991. I am currently the Prosecuting Attorney of Pike County, having been first elected in 1996.
Describe what is motivating you to seek this position:
I want to have a positive impact on the people who interact with the Court in any capacity. My service as Pike County Prosecutor qualifies me to hold the office. As a judicial candidate, I can only speak generally and not about any individual cases or what I would do on a particular case or in a particular situation, however, if elected Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, I will be able to do what I feel is appropriate on each case, subject to Ohio law.
If elected, what are your goals for your term?
I would like to add a Community Service Program to the Court’s probation department and institute a Drug Court. We used to have a Community Service Program at the Prosecutor’s Office and it worked very well. Our offenders picked up trash along the roads and cleaned up the Fairgrounds, among other duties. It was a benefit to the community and we need a program like it back again. I want to start a Drug Court due to the number of offenders coming through the system who are involved with illegal drugs. I have seen Drug Courts in other jurisdictions and they had gotten results. I would also like to hire a Magistrate to streamline the domestic relations cases. However, these goals are dependent upon available funding, but I will seek all available grant money to accomplish these goals.
Do you have any additional comments or messages to relay to the public?
I want everyone to know that if elected, I will fairly and impartially enforce and apply the law. Every case is different, whether civil or criminal. The job of a Judge is to make the right decision within the bounds of the law. My experience as Prosecutor will be a big help with this. Because I and my family live in this community, I also know that a Court’s decisions can have an impact on the community at large and I intend to keep this in mind if elected, within the dictates of Ohio law.
Junk will appear on the primary ballot among several county and township positions, including Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller and Pike County Interim Auditor Davida Brown.
Per the Pike County Board of Elections Office, located at 230 Waverly Plaza, Suite 1100, the early voting hours are as followed:
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 1
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 2
Election Day is Tuesday, May 3, where polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the BOE website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pike/precinct-and-polling-location-info/
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
