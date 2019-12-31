For the past two years, local law enforcement officers have joined together to give back to local families by hosting “Blitzmas”, a fundraiser and charitable drive in which locals are stopped on roadways but rather than given tickets, toys are passed out to child passengers. According to Joe Taylor, of the Waverly Police Department, this year’s Blitzmas event was a big success.
“I would like to say thank you to Waverly Rural King, Waverly Eagles, and the community for their donations and support for the second-annual event,” said Taylor. “I would also like to extend appreciation to all of the officers and local agencies that participated in this event. To say that the toy drive for the Pike County Blitzmas was a success would be an understatement.”
Taylor says the Waverly Eagles Club donated $500 for this year’s event and Waverly Rural King provided a space for the event, in addition to “continued support and donations.”
“I would also like to thank Tim Cutler from Cutler’s Towing because we had to call in a roll-back to help us in getting all of the toys,” said Taylor. “It was very nice to see the outpouring of the community coming together to donate an unbelievable amount of toys.”
The Waverly Police Department, Piketon Police Department, and Pike County Sheriff’s Office participated in the event, says Taylor.
“The continued support from the community allows local law enforcement to give back,” he said. “With the $500 donation, we were able to help out two local families with Christmas gifts. Year two of the event was definitely a success, and we are looking to help out and reach more families in 2020.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.