On Tuesday, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office released an audit of Pike County. In the audit, Faber’s office stated that they found that former Pike County Auditor Erica Snodgrass authorized $1,932 total in overpayments to county employees.
According to Faber’s office, in 2018, an employee of the county auditor’s office received a severance payment for accumulated vacation, which exceeded the limit established by Ohio Rev. Code 325.19, which states employees shall be compensated for any unused vacation time for no more than three years after their last anniversary date. This resulted in an overpayment of $1,154, according to the audit.
Faber issued a $1,154 finding for recovery against the employee and Snodgrass to recover the overpayment.
“Snodgrass is jointly and severally liable for the improper payment because she approved the payment and signed the warrant authorizing the payment,” a press release from Faber’s office stated.
According to Faber’s office, the audit also found that Snodgrass closed the Pike County Auditor’s office on Feb. 22, 2019, and the only notice for this closure was a posting on the office door.
“Despite the closure, Snodgrass still paid employees for working this day,” Faber’s office stated. “Time clock reports show that working hours for this day were manually input, outside the normal process.”
According to Faber’s office, six employees were paid for working that day, and Faber issued individual findings for recovery against these individuals.
“Snodgrass, who authorized these illegal expenditures, is jointly and severally liable for the findings – a total of $778,” the press release states.
“The Auditor’s officer recommends that the county auditor review time sheets, time clock reports, and other payroll documents to ensure compensation is paid only for actual hours worked.”
The News Watchman reached out to Snodgrass, but she was not available for comment.
Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miller told the News Watchman on Friday that the entire balance of the money from Snodgrass was dropped off at the commissioners’ office on Thursday and was subsequently delivered to the county auditor by the commissioners’ clerk.
A full copy of the county’s audit is available at http://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/Reports/2020/Pike_County_18-Pike.pdf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.