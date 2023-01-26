Washington, D.C. - This week, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) was appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to chair the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, tasked with a comprehensive, two-year review of the nation’s response to COVID-19.

"As a physician and Army veteran, I believe it is vitally important for the American people that we conduct a thorough after-action report of the COVID-19 pandemic. By investigating the economic impacts, vaccines and treatments, roles of our agencies, use of taxpayer funds, and the effectiveness of our public health responses, we can better pursue policies that will help prevent our country from being vulnerable in the future. I am honored to Chair this Select Subcommittee and continue our work towards a government that is responsive and accountable," said Rep. Brad Wenstrup.


