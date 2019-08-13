ODOT - Route 41 culvert

A look back at S.R. 41 in Highland County from last week during the culvert replacement near Sinking Spring. Although the closure was scheduled to be in effect through the end of this week, crews were able to expedite the project and have S.R. 41 open to traffic Tuesday.

Chillicothe (Tuesday, August 13, 2019) – Three days in advance of the scheduled completion date, state Route 41 in southern Highland County has been reopened to traffic following a culvert replacement near Sinking Spring.

S.R. 41 was closed Monday, August 5, for crews from ODOT’s Highland County Highway Maintenance Facility to replace a deteriorated pipe between Sawmill and Pin Hook roads, just north of Sinking Spring.

Although the closure was scheduled to be in effect through Friday, August 16, the maintenance team was able to expedite the project and reopen the route shortly after noon Tuesday.

