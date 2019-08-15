The Pike Healthy Lifestyle Initiative is hosting Kick It Pink at the Pike County YMCA in Waverly from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, on Saturday, September 14.
The public is welcome to the event.
Activities for children at Kick It Pink include dunking coaches in a dunking booth, having a ball in an inflatable obstacle course, walking the track with pink balloons and face painting.
Funds raised at the event will be used by Pike Healthy Lifestyle Initiative to purchase MyPlates for educating Pike County third graders about choosing a healthy lifestyle and healthy eating.
“Did you know (that) studies have shown that choosing a smoke-free lifestyle, controlling your weight with a healthy diet and being physically active have been proven to prevent not only breast but other forms of cancer?” the Pike Healthy Lifestyle Initiative said. “It is our mission to educate the people of Pike County and help them to live healthy.”
Tickets will be sold on event day only at six for five dollars or one dollar each.
