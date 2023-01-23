The Pike County Commissioners met Monday morning and among the topics on the agenda was to discuss new flooring in the Government Center.
The Government Center had a water line bust over the Christmas weekend that damaged some the carpet and flooring some of the offices.
Commissioner Jeff Chattin was hoping the representative from Chillicothe Carpet could tell the panel what was available and the the commissioners could choose to standardize the offices with the same flooring.
"You have to clear a room to put floor down," commissioner Jerry Miller said. "So whatever kind of floor you put down the room has to be clear. If it's clear, it's at least got to be moved to one side, then you move it to the other. A tile floor is going to take three or four days to cure. Then you have to wax it for a day. Then people can move in. If it's 12 days from the time you get the tile in the room to the time people can occupy it, so what?"
Miller conceded and understands it is an inconvenience, but said is the only way to get all the floor replaced. Miller explained how one office would until its floor was replaced, then the next office would move and have its floor replaced and it would rotate until all the offices were done.
The only part of the building that will be carpeted is the juvenile courtroom. The hallways that are tiled will stay the same.
A representative from Chillicothe Carpet with laminate samples for the commissioners to select a color to choose from. The panel chose a glue down laminate that has a very good rating, according to the representative.
In other news, a concerned ctiizen called into commissioners' offce to question the progress or lack therof on the Beatty Road project.
"Beatty Road is in the National Infrastructure Program," County Engineer Denny Salisbury said. "So it's gong going to be dine as a design-build project. I met with ODOT the other day and they set me three 10-page forms to fill out to get this to happen. It's already apprroved, but I have to fill these forms out. Beatty Road is in the works, but I need to work this week to fill out theses forms "
The commissioners called the citizen back and informed her what they learned from Salisbury.
"It's in the National Infrasrtrucure Program," Chattin told the citiizen. "It's approved for funding. It's about an $800,000 plus project. It's going to 100 percent funded by the National Infrasructure (Program). That's goo dbecause the monet is the hardest thing thing. Wehave the money covered,"
Chattin explained the particulars of the project, explained that the funds could not reallocated and told the citizen that closed roads were a priority of the commissioners.
