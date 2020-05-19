After a woman was found unresponsive in a bathroom on Sunday, area residents were arrested on drug-related and other charges.
According to Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson, deputies responded on Sunday to a residence on Beavers Ridge Road in reference to an overdose.
"Upon entering the residence deputies located 30-year-old Amber Jackson, of State Route 335, Scioto County, unresponsive in the bathroom of the residence," according to the sheriff's office. "Jackson was transported to Adena Pike Medical Center by Pike County EMS."
According to Nelson, suspected methamphetamine, 91 marijuana plants along with various drug abuse instruments and a 12-gauge shotgun were confiscated from the residence.
"James Conley attempted to hide from deputies and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant issued by the Pike County Sheriff's Office for trafficking in drugs," according to Nelson. "Amanda Jordan and Johnny Madden were also taken into custody and face charges of weapons under disability, possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, cultivation and child endangering.
"A case will be presented to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury."
