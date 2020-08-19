Two individuals have recently been promoted to new positions at the Waverly Police Department.
John Winfield has been promoted from patrolman to the rank of lieutenant. According to Waverly Chief of Police Zachary Dixon, when Winfield was being considered for promotion, his past experience with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office was taken into account. Winfield served 18 years in Ross County, Chief Dixon said, and was also a detective/investigator there as well as a sergeant.
“And he has given me a lot of support as far as job duties and the day-to-day runnings of the police department,” Dixon said.
According to Dixon, Lieutenant Winfield has not only filled in the lieutenant’s role but has also filled in some of the roles of a captain, as the department is currently without a captain.
Also recently, Andrea Beasley has been promoted from senior dispatcher to administrative assistant. In addition to overseeing dispatch for the police department, Dixon said that her duties will include keeping him “on track as far as appointments and things like that.” She is also the administrator of the Waverly Police Department Facebook Page. Chief Dixon said that Beasley well deserves the new role.
“Andrea is absolutely essential as far as the daily operation of this department,” he said.
“She has a laundry list of things that she has to do, and she has the energy and she has the absolute passion for this police department to succeed, and she was definitely the right candidate for that job,” he added.
Dixon, who was appointed to the role of chief of police in 2019, recently spoke with the News Watchman about some of the changes in the department in the last year as well as plans for the future.
“We want to focus a lot on our public relations,” Dixon said.
He mentioned that he has brought in former Pike County Sheriff Richard Henderson to be the commander of the Waverly Police Department’s auxiliary program. Dixon said that program, which had five members when he became chief, now has 23 members.
Dixon indicated that, moving forward, the department would also like to reach out to different neighborhoods in Waverly to implement neighborhood watch programs again. In addition, he said that he has a couple of officers who are interested in bicycle patrol training.
Dixon also emphasized the importance of officers being visible in the community, which he indicated is good for the community to see them out patrolling and is also good for deterring criminals.
He said that the consistent presence of officers in the community has actually resulted in the shutting down of a couple of houses that were known as “drug problem houses” and these individuals moving out of the village of Waverly.
Dixon said that a stronger police presence makes criminals uncomfortable and lets them know that they are not welcome in town.
He indicated that even though Waverly is a small town, crime does happen here and people should be aware of it.
