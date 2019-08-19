Eastern Local Schools has been added to OhioCheckbook.com, becoming Pike County's third school district to do so, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced on August 5.
The district's online checkbook includes more than 41,000 individual transactions covering more than $39.6 million, according to Sprague's office.
OhioCheckbook.com was launched in 2014, becoming the first resource aimed at making available online all state spending information. Currently, more than 1,100 local government entities are on Ohio Checkbook, with more than 40 joining since January, 2019.
"The Ohio Checkbook allows residents to see how their hard-earned dollars are put to use in their communities," Treasurer Sprague said. "We're proud to celebrate government transparency and those entities that are providing this interactive window into spending with their residents."
"Since its launch, OhioCheckbook.com has garnered the interest of those hoping to learn more about how Ohio's tax dollars are spent," a press release from Sprague's office states. "As of August 2019, there have been more than 1.2 million searches on the site, and the Treasurer's office continues working with local government and constituents to leverage the site's capabilities."
Other local Pike County local governments currently on OhioCheckbook.com include Pike County itself, the City of Waverly, Perry Township, Village of Piketon, Village of Beaver, Scioto Valley Local Schools, Western Local Schools, Pike County Court, and Pike County Court of Common Pleas.
For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on EasternLocalSchools.OhioCheckbook.com.
