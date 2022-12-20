PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in its regularly scheduled session, Monday evening. In the organizational meeting to get ready for the new year, Mayor Billy Spencer asked council if they wished to keep the meeting times on the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Council agreed unanimously to keeping the times of the meeting, but discussion ensued when the topic of council meetings and holidays was to be addressed.

“Last year you guys (council) voted that if Monday is a holiday and that Monday is a council (meeting) day, not to have the meeting,” Spencer said. “But then we started having them (the missed meeting) on Tuesday.”


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments