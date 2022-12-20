PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in its regularly scheduled session, Monday evening. In the organizational meeting to get ready for the new year, Mayor Billy Spencer asked council if they wished to keep the meeting times on the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Council agreed unanimously to keeping the times of the meeting, but discussion ensued when the topic of council meetings and holidays was to be addressed.
“Last year you guys (council) voted that if Monday is a holiday and that Monday is a council (meeting) day, not to have the meeting,” Spencer said. “But then we started having them (the missed meeting) on Tuesday.”
Councilman Ryan Clemmons made a motion that if a council meeting day fell on a holiday, it would defer to the next regularly scheduled meeting.
“That was what was voted on last year, but we never really did that,” Spencer said. “I just wanted to get your guys’ opinions on that.”
The problem with the motion that was flagged, was that under that rule there would be no regularly scheduled meetings in January, because both the first and third Mondays fell on holidays.
“I can call an emergency meeting any time (with 24 hour notice),” Spencer said.
Spencer said that they could follow the current practice of scheduling council on Tuesdays following a Monday holiday, and if there was no time sensitive business, he could cancel the meeting.
The motion was finally re-worded to say if the council meeting day falls on a Monday the scheduled meeting moves to the following day (Tuesday). If there is nothing time sensitive the mayor can cancel the Tuesday meeting. One reason the council chose to do it this way is that it is much easier to cancel a meeting than it is to schedule a special or emergency meeting. The reworded motion passed by a unanimous of the vote.
In other news, Clemmons brought up the continuing issue of iron being in the water of residents in the village. Clemmons asked how much revenue per month did the village get in water bills. He was told it was $36,000.
Clemmons said the reason he asked was, with iron in the water people have had clothes ruined, toilets and sinks stained, and was going to suggest one month of free water to the water customers in the village.
Councilman Isaac Dixon said he had gone door-to-door down a couple of streets and a number of people had voiced their concern over the iron in the water.
“I know people that have thrown their clothes away,” Clemmons said. “That little water bill ain’t nothing to what they’ve thrown away. They’re buying good water. It’s an utility. If your electricity is out half the time, you’re going to be mad at AEP.”
The motion died for lack of a second.
A new motion was made by Councilman Dennis Foreman to reduce the next water bill by five dollars for customers in the village. That motion passed by a 6-0 vote.
