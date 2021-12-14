WAVERLY— Recent COVID-19 reports from the Pike County General Health District have added to an upwards moving trend.

Now, the last five reports since Monday, Dec. 6 have surpassed the century-mark in active cases. The highest report came last Thursday with 120, which was the highest reported since Oct. 8 - two months ago.

A portion of these cases have been reported at county schools, PCGHD saying there are 20 active cases in the under 18 population as of Dec. 10.

According to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, Waverly City Schools have the highest amount of new and cumulative cases among students. More than 150 cases have been reported at WCS as the first half of the school year comes to a conclusion- 16 cases being considered new as of Dec. 9.

Scioto Valley Local Schools have 115 total cases among its students as it prepares to start its two-week winter break after an early dismissal on Friday.

Twenty-two cumulative cases among Western Local Schools have been reported by ODH, compared to 15 at SCVS, 10 at WCS, and eight at Eastern Local Schools.

As of Friday, PCGHD reported the following:

  • Total cases: 4,821 (2,625 females and 2,196 males)
  • Recoveries: 4,635
  • Deaths: 73
  • Monitoring: 0
  • Vaccines: 17,549

