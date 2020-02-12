Recently, the Waverly Cub Scouts Pack 100 held their annual Pinewood Derby, during which some local youngsters clocked some fast times and won trophies following six races.
“This year we adopted something different,” said Michael Tinney, Waverly Pack 100 leader. “Each car got six races, three per lane. Each heat was timed and recorded using a software program, and final standings were determined by the average time of the five fastest heats. Each group winner battled it off at the end for the overall championship.”
A sibling and parents race also was held at the end of the event, which took place on Jan. 25.
“All scouts were required to make a new car for this year’s Derby,” said Tinney. “We also had car-building clinics designed to help new scouts learn how to build their cars.”
Top winners in the races are as follows: Lions race — 1. Trey Daniel, 2. Gracie Risner, and 3. Nathan Kohn; Tigers race — 1. Ava Tinney, 2. Joseph Lehew, and 3. Brody McDonald; Wolves race — 1. Isaiah Graham, 2. Hattie Brownfield, and 3. Khalil Thompson; Bears race — 1. Adam Leeth, 2. Jace Tinney, and 3. Hayden Hubbard; Webelos race — 1. Karis McClintic, 2. Ben Dixon, and 3. PJ Miller; and Grand Champions — 1. Ava Tinney, 2. Isaiah Graham, and 3. Joseph Lehew.
On the heels of what Tinney refers to as an “awesome 2020 Pinewood Derby,” local scouts are advised to “keep their cars” for an upcoming racing event.
“Our pack is hosting District PineWood Derby,” said Tinney. “Everyone must register online to participate! Den leaders, please let your members know.”
The Chief Logan District Pinewood Derby will take place on Saturday, March 28 at Grace United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Check-in begins at 10 a.m., and races begin at 11:15 a.m. Races will be held that day that are open to siblings and adults as well, and scouts are invited to “compete for speed and style.”
For more information, visit Waverly Cub Scouts Pack 100’s Facebook page or visit skcscouts.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.