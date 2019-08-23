On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Pike County Interim Sheriff Jim Nelson “swore in” a special deputy with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office: a Search and Rescue K9. The 105-pound German Shepherd is owned and handled by Waverly resident and auxiliary deputy at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Dave Fosson.
Fosson received the dog as gift from his wife to help him recover from the euthanization of his Labrador companion.
“I quickly realized that this type of breed needs some kind of job,” Fosson said. “If you don’t give them a job, they will come up with their own job. They will do demolition or excavation. They stay busy all the time.”
Fosson named the pup, which is now one and a half years old, Finn.
When Finn was four months old, Fosson enrolled the dog in basic obedience classes with certified master canine trainer Shane Towe at Empire K-9 Services in Ross County. At the facility, the dog became “a model student, mastering five basic obedience verbal commands: sit, stay, come, heel and down, in the German language.”
Basic obedience is required prior to a dog’s enrollment in advanced obedience classes in which the same commands are taught using sign language, according to Fosson.
On Towe’s recommendation, Finn was enrolled in advanced obedience training. Continuing to demonstrate “high intelligence and an aptitude to learn,” the dog quickly completed the training.
Hoping that he and Finn could become a Search and Rescue team for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Fosson decided to have Towe evaluate Finn for enrollment in Search and Rescue training.
Unlike narcotics detection K-9s, Search and Rescue K-9s “must demonstrate high social skills and tolerance for obedient, focused and long searches (while) having few distractions and no aggressive behavior around people or other animals,” Fosson said.
According to Fosson, to determine whether a canine is toy- or food-motivated, an evaluation of the dog’s basic instincts and drive is completed.
“It’s important to know what motivates the dog to work hard (to) receive a ‘reward’ when performing as expected,” said Fosson. “Finn determined that he is food motivated so hot dogs were chosen for his reward during training. He (will) never be given hot dogs again except as a reward.”
Search and Rescue training is a lengthy process, requiring many months of multiple tracking sessions “in excess of 200 hours” for a handler to fully train a canine, Fosson said.
Dogs have 300 million olfactory receptors in their nose compared to six million in humans, a trait that makes dogs naturally suited for searching by scent, according to Fosson.
“Additionally, the portion of the brain devoted to analyzing smell is 40 times greater than humans,” Fosson said. “As a result, a dog’s nose is 100,000 to 100 million times more sensitive than humans.”
Even though canines have an exceptional ability to detect scent, a Search and Rescue K-9 must learn the fundamentals of tracking, beginning with puppy tracks.
“A puppy track is a short path where pieces of a hot dog are ground into the soil every few feet and a full hot dog is (placed) at the end of the track as a reward,” said Fosson. “The canine is placed on the track and encouraged to follow the scent until rewarded. The process is expanded from feet to yards until the use of a hot dog is eliminated and the dog acclimates to following the scent of the person or track.”
A tracking dog must master multiple tasks in order to complete Search and Rescue certification: tracking a person using an article of clothing for at least 500 yards, tracking a person at night, tracking one person when two people have split off in different directions, tracking a person without an article of clothing but using disturbed vegetation and skin cells to identify a trail instead, and successfully tracking a trail that is 24 hours old.
Finding helpers willing to assist in training a canine can be difficult as the lengths of the tracks increase, according to Fosson.
“Increasingly longer tracks require individuals willing to endure physically-challenging tracks to help prepare the dog for service,” said Fosson. “Additionally, the training must continue after certification to keep the dog’s focus and skills sharp when called into action.”
Finn has successfully demonstrated that, using an article of clothing, he can track a person at night for over a mile in difficult terrain.
Nelson decided to include Finn and Fosson as part of the department since Finn’s training has progressed to the point of completing certification, according to Fosson.
Fosson and Finn will be the first Search and Rescue K-9 tracking team in Pike County.
“I do it for the joy of being with my dog,” Fosson said. “If we can help out in Pike County — if somebody is missing, we can help find them. That’s a service that is unique to search dogs. That’s something that makes it all worthwhile.”
“I just retired from Centrus Energy last Thursday,” he added. “I’m 63. This gives me something to do.”
