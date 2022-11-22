Waverly Village Council has taken steps over the past couple months to improve the aesthetics of the Village of Waverly and is trying to utilize Canal Park.
At the October 4 meeting of council, councilman Forest Blakeman brought up the issue of park benches on public property.
“For the last four meetings I’ve requested the mayor to send a letter about these benches to have them removed or else,” Blakeman said. “The ordinance (concerning park benches) is clear. There is no negotiations to it, or nothing. It is clear. It should be enforced.”
Blakeman stated that he asked to write a letter, and it had not been done and it had been 10 months since the ordinance concerning park benches had been passed.
‘I’m going to make a motion that per the ordinance we passed back in December of last year that these benches be removed from the Village of Waverly. The sooner the better, and I am requesting and making a motion as a council member to the mayor to enforce that ordinance and have those benches removed immediately or if not sooner.”
“Do you want them removed immediately or per the ordinance?” mayor Greg Kempton asked. “We don’t want to just seize someone’s property.”
Councilperson Angel Glass asked about revisiting the ordinance. Glass said she was not on council, but she thought the ordinance was pretty direct and it really left little room for advertising, especially in a small town that doesn’t have a lot of advertising space.
“There may be some type of happy medium where we can reach a conclusion where we can have some type of advertising signs or benches if they’re kept to a certain number and kept up with,” Glass said.
“Do whatever you want to,” Blakeman said. “If the council doesn’t want to take any action on it, that’s fine. I worked seven years to get that passed, and I’m done with it. If the council doesn’t want to do anything with it, then heck with it.”
Blakeman’s motion died on the table due to lack of a second.
In other news, on Monday. Nov. 7, the Village of Waverly was awarded $72,566 for improvements and renovations at Bristol Park. Some of the improvements include: install new playground fence, renovate driveway and parking area, install a water bottle filling station, and native grass plantings with landscaping.
“I’m very grateful to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for awarding us the NatureWorks grant funds available to Pike County, this year,” Waverly councilman Skymr Bevens said. “I’m thrilled to learn that our goals for the park and goals of the ODNR are congruent.”
At the November 15 council meeting, Public Safety Committee chair Angel Glass addressed the deteriorated sidewalk by the side of the former Greenbaum Building site.
“According to ordinance 06-2001, for any sidewalk that is over four feet, the village is responsible for 80 percent of the cost and the business owner is responsible for 20 percent.
“We have received an estimate of $40,000 to replace that sidewalk, which would make the business owner’s share $9,846.40 and the village’s share at $30,153.60.
Glass asked for a motion to take money from the inner city highway fund to pay the village’s portion of the cost to repair the sidewalk.
Councilperson Christina Sheridan made the motion, councilman Tom Hlasten seconded, and it passed by a 6-0 vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.