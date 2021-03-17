In a year like no other, the Piketon Musical Department is ready to open the doors to a brand new, state-of-the-art auditorium with one of the largest productions in program history with an all-encompassing K-12 musical based on the works of children’s author Dr. Seuss.
Piketon’s selection, “Seussical the Musical”, was written by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens. It is described as family comedic musical, based on the books of Dr. Seuss, including favorites like “Horton Hears a Who!”, “Horton Hatches the Egg,” and “Miss Gertrude McFuzz.”
Piketon’s production includes 74 kids in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Plus, there are eight members of the set crew, bringing the total to 82.
In most years, Piketon has two musical productions — one in the fall for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and then a second in the spring for students in seventh through 12th grade.
The 2019-2020 school year saw the younger students perform “Frozen JR.” in early November. Then as spring approached, the older students produced their rendition of “Matilda The Musical” at the old Piketon High School auditorium for a weekend run with the final show in the old location finishing on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. Fortunately for Piketon, the final performance of Matilda was completed before Ohio’s COVID-19 shutdown began.
A year has come and gone, and challenges have been overcome, leading to the upcoming opportunity to have the show go on stage.
“We’ve been waiting for this auditorium to be done for so long,” said Sam Carrier, who has two roles in the musical, playing General Schmitz and one of the Wickersham Brothers. “We were afraid we weren’t going to have an audience, and we would just have to perform for no one. The biggest thing is that we get to have people here. We are so thrilled to have people be able to come watch this because we have worked so hard for so long.”
Kizer Rose, who has the role of Mr. Mayor added, “There’s been a lot of fear but also a lot of hope.”
Yet, when it all came down to it, the show will go on and more people will be allowed to watch it since some restrictions have been lightened.
“Our safety plan will allow for 30 percent capacity. The students got to reserve half of the tickets we have for sale,” explained Director Jessie Hablitzel. “With the 12 shows, we can have 900 people each week. So that means we still have 450 tickets available for shows each week. That is a lot more than other sports have had. Matt Brewster (Pike County General Health District Health Commissioner) came and approved our plan.”
“There weren’t a lot of regulations for musical theater at first,” said Sam Carrier. “It was just sports. So we were wondering what we were supposed to do.”
Kizer Rose added, “The reason the amount of people who could sit out there went up is because the governor said so.”
Gracey Hamm continued, “It is really nice that the governor approved that. To be able to go from 75 to 150 per show is amazing. It is not ideal, compared to the 527 that we can seat. But it is so much better.”
COVID-19 protocols are being followed for every showing. More shows will give more people the opportunity to see the production despite capacity limits. Dates and times for “Seussical the Musical” at the new Piketon Auditorium, located at 1414 Piketon Road, include March 17, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.; March 20 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; March 21 at 2 p.m.; March 24, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m.; March 27 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and March 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $8 each. Due to capacity limits (COVID-19 related), tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis only. The ticket booth opens for one hour before showtime. Patrons must be masked the entire performance and pod seating only up to six people per group. A merchandise booth will be available.
It has been challenging, but everyone involved knows the hard work will pay off.
“Everything has been different — how you run practice, who comes to practice, where they sit, if they can eat, and where they eat,” said Piketon Musical Director Jessie Hablitzel. “The kids have been so excited to do it because so many schools decided not to do a musical. I feel like we are heading toward a little bit of normal. School is more normal now since the kids are back (Piketon returned to full-time school on March 8).”
For four-and-a-half months, all preparations had been taking place in the old auditorium in the former Piketon High School building on West Street.
“There were 25 volunteers who showed up on Friday and moved the entire show and all of the equipment needed for the show in one day. It was amazing. We want to thank all of those people,” said Hablitzel. “Of the 25 who moved us, half were high school kids. We took everything apart and brought it over, including every costume, all of the makeup, props, and everything. It was fantastic.”
The excitement was evident during an all-day rehearsal session on Saturday, March 13, which was the first time practice was held in the brand new auditorium.
“It feels like a dream. It doesn’t seem real,” said Piketon Musical Director Jessie Hablitzel about the modern and state-of-the-art facility. “Our lights and sound system are comparable to what they have at the Vern Riffe Center (located at Shawnee State University). “We have all new full functioning LED lights. We have all sorts of bells and whistles that we didn’t have before. The school board went above and beyond what we needed. Everything is brand new, besides our microphones. We have new speakers and telescoping projectors. We have huge dressing rooms and a makeup room. We also have a real orchestra pit for our musicians.”
Piketon Band Director, Todd Peitz, assembled the orchestra, utilizing Piketon students and graduates, as well as individuals from around the area. Peitz is also serving as the conductor.
“We want to give a special shout out to Josh Amato. He is our tech guy who has worked a lot of extra hours getting lights and sound where it needs to be to be able to have the show in time,” said Hablitzel.
“I want to thank (Scioto Valley Local Schools Treasurer) Megan Williams. She has been serving as the project manager, going to construction meetings weekly throughout the construction of the auditorium, updating us and keeping us in the loop.”
Hablitzel also wanted to share her thankfulness to the Scioto Valley Local School Board.
“The board has made it a priority to make sure our kids have nice stuff, and it will last for generations. We can use this auditorium for all of our assemblies and award days,” said Hablitzel. “It is a nice building that can be used in more than one way. It is amazing. I remember that they broke ground for it on my birthday (October 25, 2019). Today is our wedding anniversary (Chad and Jessie Hablitzel — March 13), and we had our first practice in the building.”
Hablitzel says the group is one of the hardest working casts she has ever had. According to Gabe Morgensen, who is one of the Wickersham Brothers and also an understudy for the role of “Horton” (played by Wyatt Fout), the backup plan is extensive.
Morgensen explained that each of the main lead roles has an understudy, which serves as a back-up plan in case of illness quarantine. There are 10 understudies in all. Each has to learn his or her role, as well as the understudy role.
“It has been a lot of hard work, but I think it is all worth it to have a good show,” said Isabelle Hablitzel, who plays Gertrude. “Everyone has all worked really hard for this. It feels really good to be able to get it done.”
Her older sister, Gracie Hablitzel, serves as the musical choreographer and also Pink Bird Girl. Additionally, she is an understudy for Mayzie, played by Jullia Rockwell.
“I have to go home every night and make up all of the choreography for each song and place people in spots and formations,” said Gracie Hablitzel. “I’ve always done musicals and dancing. My cousin was the choreographer previously, because she took dance. I just took it over after she graduated.”
The cast members all agreed that the choreography is great.
“We get to come up with some stuff too. We can always change it if we need to,” said Sam.
When asked what is their favorite song to watch for the choreography, most responded “Hunches”. When asked why, Kizer Rose replied, “’Hunches’ is great, especially the tap dancing part.”
Gracey Hamm, who plays Sour Kangeroo, added, “It is wonderful that she (Gracie Hablitzel) is able to teach the little kids to dance and have it look great. She has also done a fabulous job with our dances.”
Hamm’s favorite song is her song, “Biggest Blame Fool”.
“I like that I’m the center of attention,” said Hamm. “It is such a big and loud part and really showcases my voice. I’m constantly stressed about it, but it is still a great song.”
Regarding the story-line, the cast feels there is something for everyone in the show.
“I like the heart-warming feel of the musical ... just the idea of imagination and any kids’ dream to have whatever they think of come true,” said Kizer Rose. “It has a lot of good morals to it.”
Tyler Sowards, who plays the Cat, said, “The hardest part of me is not to blend my character from last year to this, because I have a real big problem with that. They are both comedic, wild and wacky.”
Another challenge was having split practices to comply with COVID-19 protocols. Some cast members came to every practice, while some participated in a few, depending one what part/parts were being played.
The group is looking forward to seeing the reaction of the public when they enter the new auditorium.
“We can’t wait for people to see this beautiful building,” said Gracey Hamm. “It is all in the details. Everything is in place.”
Kizer Rose added, “The architecture is great.”
Then Isabelle Hablitzel chipped in, “The acoustics are great.”
When asked what is the greatest part of Seussical the Musical, Wyatt Fout, who plays “Horton” summed it up for everyone.
“It is seeing everyone in the cast come together over this time period of four and a half months, knowing that we may not even be able to perform the same way we could have in years past in front of a full crowd,” said Fout.
“But we still put in the same amount of work, and dedication to program has been insane to see. The thing that Seussical has taught me is that it has brought me out of my shell. It has made me have to do things that I couldn’t ever see myself doing. Thanks to the people, directors, and everything and everyone here, that’s why are able to what we do.”
