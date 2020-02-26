Competing with many small home towns across the nation for a spot on HGTV’s new TV series, “Home Town Takeover,” the Village of Waverly submitted a video and still photos to HGTV on the contest’s Feb. 7 deadline date.
To qualify for the contest, a home town must have “a population of less than 40,000,” “great architecture,” and “a Main Street that needs a facelift,” according to HGTV Hometown Makeover criteria.
Greg Kempton (Waverly mayor), Lynne Kempton, Sydney Kempton, and Thomas Bowen were instrumental in creating the video for the contest.
Bowen said he gathered some drone footage, still photos, the video segment with Hair Biz (featured in the video), and street footage for the video.
“I compiled it all together and edited the video,” said Bowen, who operates his own photography/videography business, Iheart Imagery. “I edited the video myself, Lynne and Greg Kempton helped by providing me with some ideas and acquired permission for others’ work to be included, (such as) WHS Polarity clips (and) photos.”
Waverly mayor Greg Kempton wrote the video’s narrative, Sydney Kempton served as narrator, Logan Detty produced the Polarity video clips and Brad Prall provided the Emmitt House photos used in the submitted video, Bowen said.
If selected as a contestant in HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover,” the small town of Waverly hopes to “gain more opportunities for more local businesses, and attract more people to the area, which in turn would be great for business to thrive,” Bowen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.