DUBLIN, OH – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) spoke with manufacturing, education, and community partners at the Summer Manufacturing Institute Summit, as they work to plan for this summer’s camps. Brown was joined by Evelyn Neeley, a graduate of the Summer Manufacturing Institute, who plans to pursue a STEM career because of her experience attending the Fairfield County Summer Manufacturing Camp in 2018, when she was a rising 8th grader.
“Manufacturing is one of our state’s most important industries, but too often, students don’t realize all the opportunities available to them,” Brown said. “That’s what these camps are all about: showing kids all the paths they could take in their home state, as work to create the jobs of the future and bury the term ‘rust belt.’”
“The manufacturing camp I participated in was not at all what I expected it to be. The woman in charge ran the engineering program at OU Lancaster and she was amazing. She taught me that women can rule in a predominantly male field. The experience at the summer manufacturing camp gave me the push I needed to believe in myself as a woman in STEM!” Evelyn Neeley, Summer Manufacturing Institute graduate said.
“COSI is proud to partner with Senator Brown and his team to promote STEM education across the great state of Ohio this summer,” saidDr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO, COSI. “In addition, COSI is excited to continue our strong legacy of partnerships, working with the many STEM initiatives, camps and wraparound programs throughout the state to ensure that our youth have access to the critical manufacturing and STEM education pipeline.”
For 11 years, Brown’s office has worked with partners around the state to organize 123 summer manufacturing camps in 33 Ohio counties. The camps help introduce kids and their parents to an up-to-date, real-world understanding of American manufacturing, by learning how products are made, participating in team-building exercises, and visiting local manufacturers.
Brown has been a leader in bringing new manufacturing opportunities to Ohio. Last year he worked to pass into law the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 and the groundbreaking Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. These laws make historic investments to bolster semiconductor and battery production, and position the U.S. and Ohio to lead the world in the production of new technology like electric vehicles (EV), solar panel production, and sustainable aviation fuel. These laws boost advanced manufacturing hubs across the country, make historic investments in the Manufacturing USA and Manufacturing Extension Partnership programs Brown has long championed, and include Brown’s Buy America provisions are included in construction projects.
