DUBLIN, OH – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) spoke with manufacturing, education, and community partners at the Summer Manufacturing Institute Summit, as they work to plan for this summer’s camps. Brown was joined by Evelyn Neeley, a graduate of the Summer Manufacturing Institute, who plans to pursue a STEM career because of her experience attending the Fairfield County Summer Manufacturing Camp in 2018, when she was a rising 8th grader.

“Manufacturing is one of our state’s most important industries, but too often, students don’t realize all the opportunities available to them,” Brown said. “That’s what these camps are all about: showing kids all the paths they could take in their home state, as work to create the jobs of the future and bury the term ‘rust belt.’”


