Dean Knight, superintendent of the Waverly Street Department addressed council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov 1.
Knight informed that he had the opportunity to purchase a 1995 Chevy Kodiak model snow plow dump truck for $17,500.
“Other than the fact it has air brakes, you really don’t need a CDL to drive it,” Knight said. “ Technically, we don’t have to have a CDL anyway. But this thing already comes equipped with the dump body, the snow plow, and it’s about a $6,000 snowplow itself. It’s only got 82,000 miles on it. It’s got a CAT diesel engine and Allison transmission.”
Knight said that a city employee, who was hired a little over a year ago, had worked for the individual who is selling this truck, who had used it as a truck for a landscaping company.
“The only thing that truck was ever used for, by this guy, was to plow one warehouse lot,” Knight said. “Most of the time, it just sat. So he has almost no miles on it.”
Knight said the city employee has driven the truck, knows the truck inside and out, and says it’s a good truck.
“It’s kind of hard to pass up on a full size dump truck for that price,” Knight said. ”I’d really appreciate it if you could find the money somewhere to get it.”
Councilperson Angel Glass made the motion to purchase the dump truck, using $17,500 from the Capita Fund to make the purchase. Councilperson Mary Ellen Cormany seconded and the motion passed by a 6-0 vote.
Knight asked if before the third reading of the Wage Ordinance or the year 2023 if he could sit down with the auditor staff or the Finance Committee about restructuring the Wage Ordinance.
“Not only for the Street Department, but for some of the other employees that are making way less money than what they should be making,” Knight said. “We got people going to work at McDonald’s making more money than what our employees are making. I’d like to talk to somebody before we go ahead and pass this Wage Ordinance.”
“I know for one position, in particular, I looked at we (Waverly) pay maxed out, the top pay scale, two dollars per hour less than what Piketon starts at for the same job,” Mayor Greg Kempton said. “We have fallen way behind what’s around us locally.”
Knight said he would like to change Laborer and Operator in Street Department Wage Ordinance to Maintenance Level I and Maintenance Level II in Water and Sewer Distribution and Collection so both departments operate at the same pay scale.
“It would be nice to be able to sit down with the Finance Committee every year, with the department heads, and have discussion about our wages and our budget before we even have the first reading on ordinances,” Knight said.
Auditor Debra Whaley said that every department head was asked to submit budget forms to her office by a deadline that was set.
“That (after the deadline) was when the initial (Wage Ordinance) was done,” Whaley said. “I don’t know that anything can be done right now, as far as doing something,” Whaley said. “But I do know we do amend throughout the year on the Wage Ordinance/budget. I just don’t know if we have time right now, before the third reading, to do something.”
The second reading of the 2023 Wage Ordinance was read later in the meeting.
