Helping a community with a need while giving back to area youth is the idea behind a brand new scholarship offered by the Recovery Council.
Kayla Hamlin and Jessie Cook, Recovery Council Prevention Specialists, took time to explain more about the scholarship, which will help local students and also potentially allow those students to return to the area to help others get on the right path and away from drugs and alcohol.
“Our director, Pam Johnson, sent us a message and wanted to propose a scholarship opportunity to give back to the youth. With COVID-19, it has been a little more difficult to give back and do what we do as prevention specialists. We thought this was a good way to do that,” said Hamlin.
“Currently, we are serving Piketon, Western and Huntington for prevention services. The scholarship is geared toward someone who is going into counseling or social work from those three schools. So we are starting out small and trying it out this year. Next year, the hope is to offer it to all Pike County schools. We are including Huntington as well since they don’t get a lot of services.”
The Recovery Council is a contact agency of the Paint Valley ADAMH Board (Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Menth Health) and is governed by a Board of Directors as well as community leaders who give of their time and talents to further the mission of helping those with an addiction follow a path to recovery.
The Recovery Council’s mission is to provide evidence based treatment services to the people of Pike County and surrounding areas, quality integrated AOD (Alcohol and Other Drug)/Mental Health and alcohol and drug abuse/addiction treatment services which will include, but not limited to: individual counseling, group counseling, case management services, intensive outpatient services, prevention services, and residential services.
The Recovery Council Helping Profession Scholarship is in the amount of $500. To be eligible, applicants must be planning to attend college for social work or counseling. Applicants must submit two letters of recommendation and write a one page essay on why they have a desire to work in the helping field and what contributions they hope to make to their chosen profession.
At the time of the interview, Hamlin and Cook confirmed that some students have already applied, although the window to apply is still open until April 2. Winners will tentatively be notified May 3.
Depending on the response, Hamlin and Cook said next year the scholarship may be open to additional professions, but they wanted to start small this year.
“Since this is the first year, we are testing the waters to see what kind of response we get,” said Hamlin.
“We feel like a lot of people around here go into nursing or teaching, There aren’t a lot of people who go into social work or counseling. Obviously. our area has been hit very hard. The teens know the struggles of substance abuse and what that entails. So being able to give back is important.”
Senior students at Piketon, Western and Huntington who are planning to go to college to pursue counseling or social work are encouraged to visit their respective school’s guidance office to get the application for the Recovery Council Helping Profession Scholarship. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Recovery Council at (740) 947-7581.
