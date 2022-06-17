JASPER — Part of the 112 brownfield remediation projects announced on Friday, the Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation is again a recipient of state funding to clean-up contaminated sites.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced state support for 112 brownfield remediation projects that will help clean up contaminated properties in Ohio to make way for future economic development.
Of the $192 million in grants awarded statewide, the land bank will see $113,900 to assess the former Jasper Auto service station.
According to the governor's office, the site served as a gas station and service station from the 1960s through 2012. An environmental assessment will determine a presence of contaminants, petroleum leaks, or any asbestos in the building.
Assessment is the first step in determining if the site is eligible for cleanup through the Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant program. From there, the site will be available for commercial redevelopment- which Gov. Mike DeWine says is at the heart of the program.
“These properties are vital spaces in our communities, ones that are not only being wasted in their current capacity, but oftentimes are a danger to their local communities,” said DeWine in a released statement. “Today, we’re reclaiming these spaces for the future of our residents, businesses, and communities.”
Jasper Auto was one of 33 assessment projects selected by the state, valued together at $4.5 million. This round of funding also includes approximately $187.8 million for 79 cleanup projects.
Scioto County received one of the larger grants, $4.7 million, for its cleanup project at the former New Boston Coke Plant- operating from 1917 to 2002.
These grants are in addition to the $60 million in Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program grants awarded in April, where the county received two grants.
One grant was $1.1 million for the site assessment, removal of an underground fuel oil storage tank, soil remediation, and asbestos abatement at the former Piketon High School- this project being called "Project Piketonian."
The other was a $80,300 grant, again going to the land bank to conduct an assessment of the Fosters Bulk Fueling Station located just behind the Pike County YMCA and across the street from Rural King.
Unlike the other brownfield grants coming to the county, Project Piketonian funding is going to the Village of Piketon after the Scioto Valley Local Schools District deeded the property.
Funding for the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program set aside at least $1 million for each of the state's 88 counties. The county has exceeded this set-aside, but it could be available for what remains after the next round of funding.
That window for applications would open July 1 after the second round concludes. According to the governor's office, an additional $98 million in funds will be awarded in the coming months.
