(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements.

Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) that are no longer used, duplicative or unnecessary. As a result, plans are currently in motion to remove nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code, which equates to more than 5 million words and over 20,000 pages from Ohio’s regulatory system.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments