WAVERLY— An additional COVID-19 death was reported by the Pike County General Health District earlier this week, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 72 deaths.
The reported death was a male in his 80's and was the second reported this month, where case numbers have remained low so far in November.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Pike County's case rate per 100,000 residents ranks 82nd out of the state's 88 counties. Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 10, 77 cases were reported in the county- good for a case rate of 277.3 per 100,000.
Statewide, however, case numbers reached heights not seen since October. On Thursday, 6,615 cases were reported by ODH which was more than 2,000 case about the average over the past 21 days.
During a press conference on Thursday, ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the latest surge was coming from a second wave of the Delta variant.
With the holidays approaching, Vanderhoff said Ohioans will need to be especially vigilant in taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Frankly, if all of us had received the vaccine when we first became eligible for it, we probably wouldn't be looking at the Delta wave that we're looking at," he said, the state average being 56.9% of all Ohioans starting the vaccine.
