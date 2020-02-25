The Pike County YMCA is a place for everyone, said CEO/Executive Director Kim Conley in a recent interview with the News Watchman.
Conley said the Pike County YMCA is committed to making a Y membership available to every family, person, and every budget.
“We developed the Personal Pricing Membership Program,” she said. “This plan is designed to fit the financial situations of a greater number of individuals and families by using your income level to determine your personal Y membership rate.
Programs are available at the Y for young people through senior adults.
“In 2015, we began a program for school-aged children (5-12) providing a safe and secure environment with the Pike County YMCA before and after school,” Conley said. “While we had no single formula for the success of a before/after school program, we knew it would involve providing a snack, a safe environment to play and learn. Local school districts agreed to bus their students from the Y in the morning and return in the afternoon by 6 p.m. This is an ODJFS-Licensed program.”
Current enrollment in the Before and After School program is 170.
Another important program at the Y is the Hurt to Hope program.
“In January 2018, in an effort to interrupt the addiction cycle, the Pike County YMCA embarked on a pilot project called Hurt to Hope,” Conley explained. “For youth affected by addiction, the program is designed to provide a safe place to come after school, on weekends, and during the summer for meals, emotional support, behavioral and clinical services through partnerships with local mental health providers, and activities for enjoyment and enrichment.”
Current enrollment in the Hurt to Hope program is 111, she said, with young people currently enrolled ranging from ages 12 to 17.
Conley also mentioned the Pike County YMCA’s Healthy Escape program.
“We have limited allocated funds for family memberships focusing on caregivers/grandparents/great-grandparents who are raising children (birth to 12).
“(This provides the caregivers/grandparents/great grandparents) an opportunity for support groups, resources, and a Healthy Escape by participating in YMCA activities,” according to Conley. “We are partnering with Community Action Kinship program, Waverly Kinship program, ADAMH Board, along with other organizations serving clients meeting the criteria.”
The Healthy Escape program is currently serving 41 families, she said.
According to Conley, the Pike County YMCA currently has 2,301 members, and, in 2019, 60,000 people came through their doors.
“It is imperative for us to focus on community programs that improve the chances of a better life in a county where 1 in 3 children live in poverty and 1 in 4 adults are forced into poverty,” Conley said. “Our ability to provide programs needed to improve the health and wellness of our residents while providing the youth of our community with a chance at success both in school and life is directly proportional to the success of securing support needed in an economically depressed area of Appalachia.”
Conley indicated that volunteers, community partnerships, members, and board of director volunteers make an organization like the Pike County YMCA successful.
“We believe the values and skills learned early on are vital building blocks for quality of life. Because of the Y community, kids in neighborhoods around the nation are taking more interest in learning and making smarter life choices. We provide safe, nurturing environments where kids gain knowledge, guidance and encouragement to help them develop strong character, values and social skills. That makes for confident kids today and contributing and engaged adults tomorrow.”
The Pike County YMCA was established as a 501©(3) organization in 2002 to serve the citizens of Pike County and the surrounding areas, Conley said.
“The success of the Pike County YMCA is based on funding through grants, donations, memberships, and program revenue,” she said. “Anyone who would like to join our cause/mission please contact the Y at 740-947-8862.”
