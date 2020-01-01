Leonardo, a six-year-old Cocker Spaniel resident of Beaver, recently received funds to help him in his fight against cancer.
According to the Magic Bullet Fund, the organization responsible for Leonardo’s funds, over half of the nations’ 65 million pet dogs will at some point be diagnosed with cancer.
“Every day, 8,000 dogs are diagnosed with cancer,” according to a press release from Nicole Jerner of Magic Bullet Fund. “Leonardo, the beloved dog of Vickie Kays, of Beaver, has cancer and needs medical treatment, but Kays cannot afford it, but Leonardo will now have treatment because the Magic Bullet Fund stepped in to provide financial assistance.”
Kays has been acquainted with others who, in the past, have sought funding for their pet’s care, so she reached out to Shawnee Animal Clinic who informed her of the possibility of the funding.
“I talked with Shawnee Animal Clinic and they mentioned they had a client who had all of her pet’s bills paid by donations and funding,” said Kays. “Our dog, Leonardo, is a Cocker Spaniel mix.We have had him since birth. He was born in our house.”
In October 2019, Leonardo was diagnosed with Lymphoma. He has been receiving chemotherapy treatments since then.
“The cost of treatment is out of reach for Vickie, but she is not willing to give up,” said Jerner. “She discovered the Magic Bullet Fund (MBF), applied for financial assistance, and the Fund agreed to help.”
To date, MBF has helped to fund the cancer treatments of over 600 dogs.
“Thanks to a $50,000 grant from Petco Foundation, each new dog’s campaign opens with a generous launching gift from the Fund,” said Jerner. “Thanks to the assistance of MBF, Leonardo will have a chance to survive cancer.”
Jerner says veterinary oncology has advanced a great deal in recent years.
“A diagnosis of canine cancer is not necessarily a death sentence,” said Jerner. “Veterinary oncology has made tremendous advances in the past decade and there are treatment options available to those who want to fight their pet’s cancer.”
The total cost of Leonardo’s treatment is $12,000 to $15,000, says Kays.
“Magic Bullet has raised $1,484,” said Kays. “We are still seeking funding and donations from other sources.”
While MBF doesn’t contribute to cancer research or finding a cure for canine cancer, Jerner says the organization “enables real life dogs to have state-of-the-art cancer treatment.”
“We help dogs who would otherwise not be able to have treatments at all, due to the owner’s financial constraints,” Jerner said. “Applications to the fund are evaluated according to the family’s degree of financial need and the dog’s prognosis for at least a one-year survival if treatment is provided. The Fund works with a dog’s caretaker and veterinarian, anywhere in the U.S., to see that dog through cancer treatment.”
Jerner says cancer is “as unpredictable in pets as it is in humans.”
“We do not expect miracles for all of the dogs, but we celebrate the ones we get,” Jerner said. “The real miracle for these families is that they can have an extended goodbye, time for special moments that will bring lasting memories, and the very important ability to say, ‘I fought for my dog’s life’.”
Kays says she applied for the funding and was notified three weeks ago that Leonardo was being considered as a “possible candidate” for the funds.
“Once we received the news that he was accepted, they had us like their Facebook page and leave some comments about our dog and what was going on with him,” Kays said. “Leonardo has received three months out of 12 months’ treatment since October. He is currently in remission and is taking the treatments as well as expected.”
Kays says she felt “overwhelmed with joy” and “blessed” to get help with Leonardo’s medical bill.
“Without more help, though, we won’t be able to continue his treatment the way he needs,” said Kays, a disabled Registered Nurse on a limited income. “If anyone would like to donate to Leonardo Kays, please call Shawnee Animal Clinic at (740) 353-5758, or send funds to the clinic located at 101 Bierly Road, Portsmouth, OH 45662.”
In addition to MBF, Kays has applied to 20 other organizations for the needed funds.
“This is the only one we have gotten anything from,” she said. “He means a lot to us. He is a huge part of our family and we couldn’t imagine him not being here with us.”
