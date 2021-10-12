WAVERLY- After being closed for Columbus Day on Monday, the Pike County General Health District reported an additional COVID-19 death on Tuesday.
A male in his 60's, the death was the 64th recorded by the district since the beginning of the pandemic. Six deaths have reported in October so far, which is not on pace to match the 18 deaths in September.
Active cases are trending downwards, now nearly a third of what was reported just one month ago. Previously leading the state in terms of case rate per 100,000 residents, Pike County now has the 22nd-highest case rate according to recent figures from the Ohio Department of Health.
As of the latest, PCGHD reports that are 41 county residents are being monitored, 30 are hospitalized, and 15,565 vaccinations have been administered.
ODH data from Monday finds Pike County trails the state average considered fully vaccinated. North of 10,300 residents, or 37.6% are fully vaccinated in the county - compared to 50.8% for Ohio on average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.