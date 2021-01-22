Pike County’s fairgrounds has served many purposes for various community functions over the years. This past week it became a place for the county’s residents to get inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in a drive-thru format.
By the time the weekend is over, the Pike County General Health District (PCGHD) will have given a total of 500 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to residents.
Matt Brewster, Pike County General Health District Health Commissioner, said they received the shipment of 500 vaccines Tuesday evening. They gave approximately 50 injections on Wednesday, 205 on Thursday, and planned to give the remainder of the shipment on Friday.
Having the drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds allowed for a more efficient operation and the opportunity for many more people to receive the shot. Two tents were placed in the camping area where people could drive up and receive the injection without having to leave their car. The injections are being given in the campground area where there is electric hook-up.
When entering the fairgrounds off U.S. 23, turn on the first road that goes to the left between the back of the art hall and the woods. Follow the arrow signs on orange cones to the clinic location in the campground (close to the back exit that goes to Shyville Road).
Friday’s operation was moving along at a nice pace and smoothly with additional volunteers and shot-givers on-hand. Brewster said they were using four lanes and scheduling six people every 10 minutes.
“I’m proud that we’ve been able to give these 500 vaccines this quickly,” said Brewster. “I’m thankful for our volunteers. We could always use more volunteers at upcoming events, as well as more vaccine providers.”
This round of vaccines is a part of Phase 1B, which is described on the PCGHD Facebook page. Those eligible in Phase 1B include:
• Ohioans 65 years and older – starting with 80 and older
• Those living with severe congenital, development, or early-onset medical disorders
• School Employees
The list of approved conditions for Phase 1B include the following: cerebral palsy; spina bifida; congenital heart disease; type 1 diabetes; inherited metabolic disorders; severe neurologic disorders including epilepsy; severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, Fragile X, Prader Willi Syndrome, Turner Syndrome; severe lung disease including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma; sickle cell anemia; and alpha- and beta-thalassemia.
Eligible individuals wanting to pre-register for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations can call 740-947-1510. This phone line is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the Facebook page, individuals can also register with a Google form, which is pinned to the top of the webpage in a post.
For more information, call the Pike County General Health District at (740) 947-7721, visit the website at www.pike-health.org or the Facebook page by searching, or email pcghd@yahoo.com or mbrewster@pike-health.org.
