The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission will be holding an economic development conference (ED NOW, Act Today for your Community’s Economic Development Future) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 at OSU South Centers (Endeavor Center, Room 160), 1862 Shyville Road at Piketon.
The conference is open to elected officials, candidates, board members, local development professionals and volunteers.
The one-day conference will support appointed and elected officials by providing information about economic strategies, programs, resources, funding and opportunities “specific to communities in southern and eastern Ohio,” according to a recent Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission news release.
Attendees will be enabled to “maximize their efforts to guide their communities’ economic development future” through case studies, panels, round tables and presentations that will provide “Q and A” opportunities.
Topics to be covered at the conference are site selection, the regional economy, public infrastructure, workforce development. and economic development funding: programs and tools.
The conference will let attendees know how they can tap into resources and funding for supporting development in their communities, how southern and eastern Ohio communities can be competitive for new business investment, and what they can do to take advantage of current and emerging industries and opportunities and overcome obstacles.
Mayors, city managers, county commissioners, city council members, school officials and school board members, township trustees, CIC directors and board members, port authority directors and board members, local ED and private sector ED directors and other appointed and elected community members are invited to attend the conference.
For additional information or to register for the conference, visit www.ohioeda.com/events.
