The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission is sponsoring "ED NOW, Act Today for your Community's Economic Development Future," a one-day conference that provides information about economic development strategies, resources, programs, funding, and opportunities specific to Southern and Eastern Ohio to appointed and elected officials working "to ensure their communities' economic development futures are bright."

The conference will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at OSU South Centers (Endeavor Center, Room 160), 1862 Shyville Road, Piketon.

The conference will enable attendees to "maximize their efforts to guide their communities' economic development future" through case studies, panels, round tables and presentations with "plenty of opportunity for Q and A."

Topics that will be covered include site selection, public infrastructure, workforce development, the regional economy, and economic development funding: programs and tools.

The conference will let elected and appointed officials know how eastern and southern Ohio communities can be competitive for new business investment, how these communities can tap in to funding and resources needed to support economic development in their communities, and what these communities can do to take advantage of current and emerging industries and opportunities and overcome obstacles.

County commissioners, city managers, city council members, mayors, township trustees, school officials and board members, local ED and private sector ED directors, CIC directors/board members, port authority directors/board members and other appointed and elected community leaders interested in ED should attend the conference.

For additional information or to register for the conference, visit www.ohioeda.com/events.