APTOPIX Train Derailment Ohio

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

 AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

County Emergency Management Agency directors across Southeast Ohio are closely monitoring the situation in East Palestine to learn more about how they can prepare for a potential disaster.

About half of the 4,800 residents in the eastern Ohio town of East Palestine and those in the surrounding area, including parts of Pennsylvania, had to evacuate as officials monitored air and water quality following a controlled burn of chemicals released from damaged tank cars on Feb. 3, according to the Associated Press. The evacuation order was lifted Feb. 8, after the Environmental Protection Agency deemed the air safe.


