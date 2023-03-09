(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that Norfolk Southern Corporation has agreed to his idea to improve and expand firefighter training by creating a new first responders training center and expanding its Operation Awareness & Response (OAR) program, which travels the company’s 22-state network and trains first responders on how to respond safely to rail incidents.

“The derailment in East Palestine made clear that ensuring first responders are prepared for disasters involving hazardous materials is vitally important to the safety of communities,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Often first responders are volunteers, and their need to have the most up-to-date training and equipment is essential. Today’s commitment by Norfolk Southern is an important next step in the company’s commitment to make the citizens of Ohio and of East Palestine whole after the recent derailment, a commitment Ohio will continue to monitor closely.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments