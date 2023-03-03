COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court here today to orchestrating an investment fraud scheme in Pike County and to failing to remit more than $50,000 that had been withheld from employee paychecks to employee retirement funds.

Robert W. Walton, Jr., 54, of Loveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft from an employee benefit plan.


