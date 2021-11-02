WAVERLY- Joining in with the rest of Ohio, Pike County voters showed out on Tuesday to cast their votes in local council, township trustee and levy, school board, and county-wide levy races.
Final results from the Pike County Board of Elections coming in just before 9 p.m., 3,776 ballots were cast in the 22 voting precincts in the county.
Turnout, as often the case in off-year elections, was indeed the case with an overall turnout rate of 21.16%. The 2020 Election, comparatively, had a turnout of 69.18%.
Here are the results in the 2021 General Election:
Waverly Village Council
- At Large: Thomas Patterson, 408 votes
- Ward Two: Thomas Hlasten, 126 votes
- Ward Three: Christina Sheridan, 71 votes
Piketon Village Council (vote for four)
- Jennifer Chandler: 180
- Ryan Clemmons: 172
- Michael Davis: 181
- Dennis Foreman: 174
Beaver Village Council (vote for four)
- Stephen Adams: 33
- Brian Cooper: 30
- Stacy Riber: 22
Beaver Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Scott Schrader: 110
- Kenny Bobst: 109
- David Edgell: 69
Benton Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Kelly Shepherd: 137
- Todd Montgomery: 86
- Bruce Barker: 72
Camp Creek Trustee (vote for two)
- Donnie Dyke: 74
- David Kinnison: 73
Jackson Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Marty Harris: 137
- John Jackson: 127
- John Cydrus: 121
Marion Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Joseph Balzer: 107
- Shawn Mcbee: 83
Mifflin Township Trustee (vote for two)
- C. David Brewster: 78
- Charles Hannas: 79
Newton Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Greg Jordan: 195
- Mike Wickline: 173
- Bob Dean: 139
Pebble Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Richard Beasley: 125
- Wayne Setterfield: 188
Pee Pee Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Rodney Leffler: 340
- James Helton: 311
- Dalyn Burton: 87
Perry Township Trustee (vote for two)
- John Jenkins: 39
- Darrell Carter: 38
- David Tong: 21
Scioto Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Bernard Neal: 57
- Lewie Pritchett: 64
Seal Township Trustee (vote for two)
- John Foster: 280
- Paul Goode: 308
Sunfish Township Trustee (vote for two)
- Michael McCoy: 140
- Brock Wooldridge: 115
Union Township Trustee (vote for two)
- William Tomlison: 166
- James Creech: 113
- Todd Gillenwater: 92
- Gerald Biggs: 69
Educational Service Center (vote for two)
- Jan Leeth: 1,087
- Timothy Williams: 1,305
Eastern Local School Board (vote for three)
- Mickey Atkins: 271
- Brad Bapst: 318
- Mike Rowe: 283
Scioto Valley Local School Board (vote for three)
- Darrell Reno: 796
- Brian Fuller: 635
- Wayne Smith: 519
- Aaron Lapp: 457
- Brandon Moore: 399
Waverly City School Board (vote for three)
- Josh Remy: 1086
- Trevor Roe: 1040
- Josh Hobbs: 957
- John Boyer: 704
Western Local School Board (vote for three)
- Kristen Campbell
- Debra Grooms
- Bradley Marhoover
Issue 1 Pike County ADAMH
- For: 1,976
- Against: 1,640
Issue 2 Pike County General Health District
- For: 2,014
- Against: 1,605
Issue 3 Benton Township Cemetery
- For: 144
- Against: 42
Issue 4 Mifflin Township Fire Protection
- For: 83
- Against: 16
Issue 5 Pebble Township Cemetery
- For: 173
- Against: 79
Issue 6 Pebble Township Fire Protection
- For: 189
- Against: 62
Issue 7 Perry Township Fire Protection
- For: 47
- Against: 14
Issue 8 Seal Township Fire Protection
- For: 322
- Against: 98
Issue 9 Sunfish Township Fire Protection
- For: 144
- Against: 42
Issue 10 Union Township Cemetery
- For: 185
- Against: 68
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
