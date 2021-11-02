Sticker

Pike County voters, along with the rest of Ohio, took part in the 2021 General Election on Tuesday

 Patrick Keck/News Watchman

WAVERLY- Joining in with the rest of Ohio, Pike County voters showed out on Tuesday to cast their votes in local council, township trustee and levy, school board, and county-wide levy races.

Final results from the Pike County Board of Elections coming in just before 9 p.m., 3,776 ballots were cast in the 22 voting precincts in the county.

Turnout, as often the case in off-year elections, was indeed the case with an overall turnout rate of 21.16%. The 2020 Election, comparatively, had a turnout of 69.18%.

Here are the results in the 2021 General Election:

Waverly Village Council

  • At Large: Thomas Patterson, 408 votes
  • Ward Two: Thomas Hlasten, 126 votes
  • Ward Three: Christina Sheridan, 71 votes

Piketon Village Council (vote for four)

  • Jennifer Chandler: 180
  • Ryan Clemmons: 172
  • Michael Davis: 181
  • Dennis Foreman: 174

Beaver Village Council (vote for four)

  • Stephen Adams: 33
  • Brian Cooper: 30
  • Stacy Riber: 22

Beaver Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Scott Schrader: 110
  • Kenny Bobst: 109
  • David Edgell: 69

Benton Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Kelly Shepherd: 137
  • Todd Montgomery: 86
  • Bruce Barker: 72

Camp Creek Trustee (vote for two)

  • Donnie Dyke: 74
  • David Kinnison: 73

Jackson Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Marty Harris: 137
  • John Jackson: 127
  • John Cydrus: 121

Marion Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Joseph Balzer: 107
  • Shawn Mcbee: 83

Mifflin Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • C. David Brewster: 78
  • Charles Hannas: 79

Newton Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Greg Jordan: 195
  • Mike Wickline: 173
  • Bob Dean: 139

Pebble Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Richard Beasley: 125
  • Wayne Setterfield: 188

Pee Pee Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Rodney Leffler: 340
  • James Helton: 311
  • Dalyn Burton: 87

Perry Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • John Jenkins: 39
  • Darrell Carter: 38
  • David Tong: 21

Scioto Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Bernard Neal: 57
  • Lewie Pritchett: 64

Seal Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • John Foster: 280
  • Paul Goode: 308

Sunfish Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • Michael McCoy: 140
  • Brock Wooldridge: 115

Union Township Trustee (vote for two)

  • William Tomlison: 166
  • James Creech: 113
  • Todd Gillenwater: 92
  • Gerald Biggs: 69

Educational Service Center (vote for two)

  • Jan Leeth: 1,087
  • Timothy Williams: 1,305

Eastern Local School Board (vote for three)

  • Mickey Atkins: 271
  • Brad Bapst: 318
  • Mike Rowe: 283

Scioto Valley Local School Board (vote for three)

  • Darrell Reno: 796
  • Brian Fuller: 635
  • Wayne Smith: 519
  • Aaron Lapp: 457
  • Brandon Moore: 399

Waverly City School Board (vote for three)

  • Josh Remy: 1086
  • Trevor Roe: 1040
  • Josh Hobbs: 957
  • John Boyer: 704

Western Local School Board (vote for three)

  • Kristen Campbell
  • Debra Grooms
  • Bradley Marhoover

Issue 1 Pike County ADAMH

  • For: 1,976
  • Against: 1,640

Issue 2 Pike County General Health District

  • For: 2,014
  • Against: 1,605

Issue 3 Benton Township Cemetery

  • For: 144
  • Against: 42

Issue 4 Mifflin Township Fire Protection

  • For: 83
  • Against: 16

Issue 5 Pebble Township Cemetery

  • For: 173
  • Against: 79

Issue 6 Pebble Township Fire Protection

  • For: 189
  • Against: 62

Issue 7 Perry Township Fire Protection

  • For: 47
  • Against: 14

Issue 8 Seal Township Fire Protection

  • For: 322
  • Against: 98

Issue 9 Sunfish Township Fire Protection

  • For: 144
  • Against: 42

Issue 10 Union Township Cemetery

  • For: 185
  • Against: 68

Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.

