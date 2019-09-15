Director and producer Brian Clowdus is bringing The Sleepy Hollow Experience back for the production’s year two at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre.
“I am over the moon to bring The Sleepy Hollow Experience back to Sugarloaf Mountain for year two,” said Clowdus. “Each production of Sleepy Hollow across the country brings new life to the story, and the grand Native American influences that come from using the grand Tecumseh home has made the Ohio production something truly special. Audiences flocked to Haunted Mountain last year and we can’t wait for another sold out fall!”
This year’s production will be even more spooky than last year’s with a revamped Haunted Trail Experience and Escape Room. The same full cast from last year’s sold-out show will return with Bryan Bowen and Julie Trammel Key as the undead Storytellers, Cornelius Klouse and Regan Wedgewood; Daniel Hagberg as Ichabod Crane; Rosie Gyselinck as Katrina Van Tassel and Charles Fowler as Brom Bones.
“I couldn’t be more excited to go into our second season of The Sleepy Hollow Experience at Haunted Mountain, said the CEO of the Scioto Society and producer of Tecumseh Brandon Smith. “I think it’s the most unique Halloween event in the state, and our dozens of sold out performances (show that) audiences agreed.”
“There is a long history of ground-breaking theatre at Sugarloaf Mountain and this adds to the legacy,” Smith added. “Brian and his folks are super talented and easy to work with and we all get along great! Ticket buyers should run to the box office and get their tickets now. It’s going to sell out all month!”
The Sleepy Hollow Experience will be presented from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2 at the Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre. To purchase tickets, visit hauntedmountain.org .
